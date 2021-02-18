There are lots of recipes for homemade mixes that you can make.
They are incredibly easy, quick and inexpensive to prepare and they don't have all the extra unfavorable preservatives. The homemade taste is better and you can adapt the recipe to personal taste. It only takes a few minutes to mix and you probably have most of the common ingredients in your pantry. You may want to purchase a few ingredients as it is important to use fresh for best taste. I've selected several favorite recipes for homemade mixes that you might want to prepare.
---
So many recipes call for a package of Ranch seasoning. A ranch seasoning packet contains buttermilk powder so it might be something you need to buy if you plan on making this mix. Use 2-3 Tbsp. of the mix in place of one package of store bought. It should be refrigerated and could last for a year.
Homemade Ranch Seasoning
½ cup dry buttermilk powder
2 Tbsp.s dried parsley
1 Tbsp. dried chives
2 tsp.s onion powder
2 tsp.s garlic powder
1tsp. dried dill
1 tsp. Kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
Add all dried herbs and spices in a bowl. Fold together until everything is combined. Place them in an airtight jar or container with a lid. Shake before using to season your food. Use 2-3 Tbsp.s to one package ranch seasoning.
---
Cream soups are very convenient to use in daily cooking. The four ingredients are inexpensive and this mix would be a useful recipe to make if you use a lot of cream soups. This is a basic recipe and you could experiment with additional ingredients for other cream soup recipes.
Cream of Chicken Soup Mix
1 ¾ cup flour
1 ½ cups dry milk powder
3 Tbsp.s chicken bouillon
1 1/2 Tbsp.s dried chopped onion
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.
When ready to use, just mix ½ cup of the soup mix with 1 ¼ cups water and substitute in any recipe that calls for a can of Cream of Chicken Soup. Put the directions on the package so you'll remember how to make it.
---
A good tasting pasta seasoning can be made with 6 spices and herbs. This recipe makes enough for several uses, depending on amount of your sauce.
Homemade Spaghetti Seasoning Mix
1 Tbsp.s garlic powder
1 Tbsp. onion powder
2 Tbsp.s dried oregano or marjoram
3 Tbsp.s dried basil
1 Tbsp. Rosemary dried and smashed a bit
2 tsp.s black pepper
Mix all ingredients together and store in an airtight container to use later. Mix the seasoning before you use so spices are evenly mixed as some are heavier and fall to the bottom of the mix. Simply add some of the spaghetti seasoning into your pasta sauce during the cooking process. It is suggested you add one Tbsp. seasoning for 2-3 servings of sauce and taste to see if you need more.
---
There seemed to be a shortage of chicken gumbo soup this fall to make sloppy joes. It's back on the shelves now, but you can make an economical mix for your sloppy joes. The recipe makes a big batch that will flavor several batches of sloppy joes. This recipe calls for 2 cups of chili powder and if you'd like a milder tasting recipe you could start with one cup chili powder and adjust spices.
Homemade Sloppy Joes
2 cups chili powder
¼ cup paprika
3 Tbsp.s dry mustard
1 Tbsp. cumin'
1 Tbsp. onion powder
2 tsp.s garlic powder
5 tsp.s beef bouillon
2 tsp. pepper
Combine all the ingredients and store in an airtight container. To make: Combine 2 Tbsp.s of sloppy joe seasoning with 1 pound of cooked ground beef or turkey and ½-3/4 cup of ketchup. Heat throughly and enjoy.
---
Homemade hamburger helper makes a quick meal. If you've checked a label you'll find lots of preservatives, artificial colors and flavors. The box usually costs over $2 and it probably costs leas than $.75 for the spices and pasta to make it yourself. Once you have everything organized, you could prepare several mixes ahead of time so they are all ready to use.
Homemade Hamburger Helper Mix
1 tsp. cornstarch
2 tsp.s paprika
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. sugar
1 ½ cup elbow macaroni
Mix ingredients together in a bag or jar. When you are ready to make, brown 1 pound of hamburger. Add the mix and 1 cup water and 2 cups milk. Cover the skillet and let the pasta cook. Stir in 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese before serving. Recipe makes 4 servings.