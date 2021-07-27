You can make some delicious homemade fruit pies now that the fruit is available and in season. My husband Bruce loves pies and today is his birthday, so I’ll let him decide which one I will make for him. He says he has two favorite kinds of pie — hot and cold — so I have lots of options.
The first peaches I purchased this season looked nice, but they were woody, dry and tasteless, so it’s a treat to buy them when they’re delicious. This pie recipe is a good way to use fresh peaches to make a delicious pie. The custard pie has a creamy filing and is topped with a crumble topping. You can use regular yogurt or sour cream in place of Greek yogurt. Top it with a scoop of ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
Custard Peach Pie
1 unbaked pie shell
Filling:
1 ½ pound (5-6) fresh peaches, pealed and sliced
1 cup Greek yogurt
3 large egg yolks
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. cinnamon
optional ¼ tsp. nutmeg,
Topping:
¼ cup (½ stick)
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 ½ Tbsp. sugar
pinch salt
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and gently place a pie crust in the bottom of pie dish. Crimp the edges as desired. Arrange peach slices in circles in the bottom of pie crust, filling the bottom. In a separate bowl, whisk together yogurt, egg yolks, sugar, flour, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg (if you are using it) until combined, then pour over peaches. Cover edges of pie pan with aluminum foil to prevent browning too much and to keep pie from running over. Place in preheated oven and bake for 30- 32 minutes.
While pie is baking, prepare topping by whisking together flour, sugar and salt. Then cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Once the pie is out of the oven, sprinkle topping over the pie and return to the oven for 15 minutes or until streusel is lightly browned and pie is cooked through. Remove from oven and let cool 15 minutes before serving. Serves 8.
You can make a simple no-roll pie crust that makes enough for a 9-inch pie crust. This recipe is especially useful when you only need a bottom crust. It’s simple and quick as it only takes about 5 minutes to make.
No Roll Pie Crust
1 ½ cups flour
1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil
¼ cup iced cold water
½ tsp. salt
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Place dough in pie pan and finger press out evenly. Fill with favorite pie filling and bake following pie recipe.
If it I too hot for you to consider making homemade fruit pies with seasonal berries, you can make delicious homemade pie fillings to use later. The homemade filling has more berries & tastes way better than purchased pie filling.
Blueberries have been plentiful in grocery stores this year, often for sale prices. You can make a flavorful blueberry filling that takes 10 minutes to make.
Blueberry Pie Filling
4 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
¾ cup sugar
3 Tbsp.s corn starch
pinch salt
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
In a medium saucepan, heat blueberries over medium heat until they release their juices and soften (about 7-9 minutes.) In a separate bowl-whisk sugar, cornstarch and salt. Once the blueberries have cooked, pour in dry mixture slowly and stir so lumps don’t form. (Or you can mix the cornstarch with a little cold water and add to hot mixture.) Heat and stir constantly until mixture thickens-2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Transfer to glass jar and refrigerate. Use within 7-10 days.
You can make a simple and quick homemade cherry pie filling with fresh or frozen tart cherries. This recipe makes 4 cups of filling, enough for a pie.
Cherry Pie Filling
4 cups pitted tart red cherries
1 cup sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
1 Tbsp. lemon juice if you want a tart flavor
Place cherries into a saucepan over medium heat, and cover the pan. Heat cherries until they release their juices and come to a simmer, 10-15 minutes. Stir often. In a bowl, whisk the sugar with cornstarch until smooth. Pour the mixture slowly into hot cherries and juice, combining throughly. Return to low heat, bring to a simmer and cook until the filing has thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. It’s enough filling for a pie that serves 6.