Now that Thanksgiving is over it’s time to get serious about holiday baking. You can make a nice assortment of four Christmas cookies — Soft Frosted Christmas, Hidden Kiss, Sprinkle and Thumbprint using one recipe. The basic, easy pudding cookie dough makes a cookie that is soft and full of vanilla flavor, and melts in your mouth. It makes five dozen cookies so you could divide your dough and make a nice assortment of cookies. It’s a win for me as I can get 12-15 different cookies from the one batch of cookie dough.
The basic recipe uses both shortening and butter. The shortening helps prevent cookies from spreading in the oven and the butter adds great flavor. Make sure you get INSTANT pudding mix for this recipe. The dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen up to 3 months.
Basic Pudding Cookie Dough
¾ cup butter, room temperature
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla pudding
Follow the beginning steps for each of the four recipes:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees unless recipe tells you to refrigerate dough before baking. Prepare baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats and set them aside. Use a mixer and a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy (about 5 minutes). Beat in eggs, vanilla and instant pudding mix. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture, a little at a time, mixing between additions.
Follow individual directions to make the four different cookies:
Frosted Christmas Cookies
6 Tbsp. (3/8 cup) heavy cream
Use a cookie scoop or heaping Tablespoon, scoop cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheet two inches apart. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until set and lightly golden brown around edges. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool fully.
To make the frosting: Beat butter until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add powdered sugar and heavy cream a little at a time, alternating and mixing between each addition. Add vanilla and mix. Divide the frosting into separate bowls and add gel food coloring until the desired color. Frost the cooled cookies and immediately top with sprinkles. Allow the frosting to set before storing in an airtight container. Store in a single layer or with parchment paper between layers so the frosting doesn’t stick to other cookies. Yield 60 cookies.
Use cookie scoop or heaping Tbsp. to shape ball of dough. Place cookie ball on cookie sheet and make an indention with your finger or the bottom of measuring spoon. Use your favorite jam or preserve to fill the cookie. Strawberry, raspberry or apricot work well. You can use two or three different jams for more color and flavor. You could also bake cookie and make indention and fill with melted chocolate after baking. This dough needs to be chilled for 1 hour before baking. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes until lightly brown.
These soft and chewy cookies have a sweet surprise in the center of the cookie. You could use chocolate pudding for a variation in the recipe.
Hidden Kiss Pudding Cookies
Hershey Kisses are inserted into the center of the cookies ball before baking. A variation is to press the chocolate kiss onto the top of each baked cookies when they come out of the oven.
Press Hershey kiss into the center and pinch dough around the kiss to create a cone shaped ball of dough. Chill cookie balls at least one hour. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes. After baking put powdered sugar in a shallow bowl and gently turn to coat each cookie. Once cool, repeat powdered sugar coating.
Christmas Sprinkle Pudding Cookie
Place red, green and white sprinkles in shallow bowl and coat cookie ball before baking. Flatten cookie ball slightly and bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes. You can use any color sprinkles you prefer.
I personally don’t like the taste of royal icing frosting on sugar cookies. This recipe is easy to make and adds color and flavor to decorating sugar cookies. It dries overnight so cookies can be stacked in container. It makes a small batch so you can try it to see if you like it. You can put the icing in decorator bags to add details on cookies.
1 cup confectioners sugar
Sift the powdered sugar to remove lumps. Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl with a spatula. Add more milk or lemon juice until desired consistency. Use gel food until desired color is reached.