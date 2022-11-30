Now that Thanksgiving is over it’s time to get serious about holiday baking. You can make a nice assortment of four Christmas cookies — Soft Frosted Christmas, Hidden Kiss, Sprinkle and Thumbprint using one recipe. The basic, easy pudding cookie dough makes a cookie that is soft and full of vanilla flavor, and melts in your mouth. It makes five dozen cookies so you could divide your dough and make a nice assortment of cookies. It’s a win for me as I can get 12-15 different cookies from the one batch of cookie dough.

The basic recipe uses both shortening and butter. The shortening helps prevent cookies from spreading in the oven and the butter adds great flavor. Make sure you get INSTANT pudding mix for this recipe. The dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen up to 3 months.

