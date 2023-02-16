I’m sharing some quick, one-skillet recipes that are perfect for cold weather meals. The ingredients are common ones that you probably have or are reasonable in price. I have a hard time dealing with the increased grocery prices, so I am sharing practical recipes that you can make for your family.

You can make a skillet lasagna if you don’t have time to layer a regular lasagna recipe. In less than 30 minutes you will get all the flavors of lasagna. The pasta doesn’t have to be cooked separately, as it gets cooked in the skillet with the sauce and meat. The ricotta cheese filling goes on top of the cooked pasta. You can substitute drained cottage cheese for the ricotta cheese, use ground beef for meat and broken lasagna noodles for bowtie pasta.

— Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.

