I’m sharing some quick, one-skillet recipes that are perfect for cold weather meals. The ingredients are common ones that you probably have or are reasonable in price. I have a hard time dealing with the increased grocery prices, so I am sharing practical recipes that you can make for your family.
You can make a skillet lasagna if you don’t have time to layer a regular lasagna recipe. In less than 30 minutes you will get all the flavors of lasagna. The pasta doesn’t have to be cooked separately, as it gets cooked in the skillet with the sauce and meat. The ricotta cheese filling goes on top of the cooked pasta. You can substitute drained cottage cheese for the ricotta cheese, use ground beef for meat and broken lasagna noodles for bowtie pasta.
One Skillet Polka Dot Lasagna
1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
2 cups bowtie pasta, uncooked
¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
Brown the ground sausage in a large skillet and drain any excess fat. Return the skillet to the stove and add the garlic powder, onion powder, pasta sauce, pasta, water and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 18 to 20 minutes or until pasta is tender. meanwhile, combine the mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese, egg, basil, flour, salt and pepper in a bowl and stir to combine. Scoop large dollops of the cheese mixture on top of the coked pasta in the skillet, taking care to space them out. Cover skillet with the lid and cook an additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese mixture has set. 6 servings.
This is another easy, tasty skillet recipe that can be ready in less than 30 minutes. You could use small pasta instead of the rice and add ½ cup of tomato sauce if you want more flavor.
Italian Beef and Rice Skillet
15 ounces canned diced tomatoes
1 ½ cups mozzarella cheese
Brown the ground beef and onion in a large skillet until no longer pink, drain any excess fat. Return skillet to stove top and add in the tomatoes, mixed vegetables, rice, beef broth, oregano, garlic salt, basil and pepper, Stir until combined and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and let cook until rice is tender (about 17 minutes). Fluff rice with fork and top with mozzarella cheese. Cover with the lid for about 3 minutes to let cheese melt. Sprinkle with parsley to garnish. 6 servings.
This easy chicken tetrazzini recipe is filled with tender chicken and noodles in a creamy mushroom sauce that is topped with cheese. This is a good recipe to make for a potluck as it makes 12 servings.
Easy Chicken Tetrazzini Recipe
20 ounces can of cream of mushroom or chicken soup
¼ cup freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnishing
4 cups cooked and shredded chicken
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese.
Cook linguine pasta according to package instructions until done. Heat oven to 250 degrees. Lightly coat a 9 X 13 inch casserole dish with non stick spray and set aside. Meanwhile in a large bowl, combine melted butter, soup, sour cream, chicken broth, salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Whisk until smooth and combined. Add in freshly chopped parsley, cooked chicken and drained cooked pasta. Stir until combined. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle mozzarella and parmesan cheese over top. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes until bubbly in center. 12 servings.
