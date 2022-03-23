I enjoy making quick bread recipes and have included a couple recipes that would be perfect for spring baking.
You can make delicious muffin that taste like the ones you buy at Costco using a cake mix as a base. The choice combinations are endless. You can use fresh or canned fruit drained. The texture is more cake like, moist and they taste delicious. A streusel topping could be added.
Costco Copycat Muffins
1 box cake mix (18 ounce)
2 Tbsp. flour
3 eggs
2/3 cup milk
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp. baking powder
Mix all ingredients together. Spoon into prepared muffin cups. Bake at 375 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until tops are lightly browned.
Variations: Create Your Own-Follow above directions and use whatever flavor cake mix you want and add your own additions.
Suggestions: Almond Poppy seed Muffins: Use a white cake mix, add 2 tsp. poppy seeds, and 1 tsp. almond extract.
Chocolate muffins: Use a chocolate cake mix & stir in 1 ½ cups chocolate chips.
Makes 24 regular muffins, 12 regular and 6 big, or 10 big muffins.
---
This recipe looked so good that I made it with canned peaches instead of waiting for peach season. You can made mini loaves and reduce the baking time.
Southern Peach Bread
Butter, softened for greasing pan
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
2 cups flour
½ tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. nutmeg
pinch of allspice
pinch of cloves
2 eggs
¾ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup milk
1 ½ cups peaches, peeled and chopped
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9X5 inch loaf pan with butter. Dust with 1 Tbsp. sugar and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, brown sugar and spices. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, oil and milk. Add to dry ingredients and mix, but do not over mix. Fold in peaches and transfer batter to prepared pan. Smooth out batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60-70 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack 10 minutes before removing from pan. Let cool before slicing.
---
This classic recipe for bread pudding filled with cinnamon and nutmeg is perfect for breakfast or dessert. A one pound loaf of French bread is the perfect amount of bread for this recipe. The delicious sauce is super easy to make.
The Best Bread Pudding
16 ounce loaf French bread
5 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 ½ cup milk
1 ½ cup heavy whipping cream
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. nutmeg
Sauce:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 Tbsp. flour
½ cup sugar
4 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Cut bread into 1-2 inch squares and add to a large bowl. In another bowl whisk together your milk, cream, eggs, sugar and vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until combined. Pour over bread and stir gently to coat, let soak for about 20 minutes. Spread into baking dish and bake in oven for about 50-60 minutes until center is set.
Sauce: In saucepan whisk together sugar, flour, and heavy cream until combined. Add butter and heat on medium until butter melts and liquid starts to boil. Whisk until thickened slightly and remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Makes 12 servings.
---
You can make a sheet pan of fluffy pancakes to get the pancake flavor without the hastle of frying individual ones. You can add stir-ins like chocolate chips, sliced berries, blueberries or bananas. It makes an 18×13 pancake and how many pieces you slice is up to you. Suggested it makes 12 servings.
Fluffy Sheet Pan Pancakes
3 cups flour
3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
2 Tbsp. baking powder
2 ½ cups buttermilk
2 large eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
6 Tbsp. melted butter for pancake & 2 Tbsp. for top
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a 18x13 pan with parchment paper. Spray paper and inside rim of the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In a separate bowl, add dry ingredients and whisk to combine. In a separate, smaller bowl, add the wet ingredients and whisk to combine. Pour the contents of the wet ingredients into the bowl with dry ingredients, using a rubber scraper to stir them together quickly until mixed. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Top with any desired toppings. Bake for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown and set in center. Brush with 2 Tbsp. melted butter and return to oven to bake or broil for a minute to get a buttery golden brown top.