Grocery shopping is more challenging with the rising prices, especially at the meat counter. Ground beef is versatile and you can still make a dish that makes six or eight servings with one pound of ground beef. I like to select good quality ground beef at least 85% lean and 15% fat. I’ve included a couple quick, easy, economical, tasty recipes that start with 1 pound ground beef.
---
This is a good comfort casserole using potatoes and ground beef. For variety you can use other cream soups like mushroom or cheddar cheese. I like to use green beans instead of corn. Leftovers taste good the next day.
Meat and Potato Casserole
4 cups thinly sliced potatoes (about 2 large potatoes)
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
½ tsp. salt
1 pound ground beef
1 package (10 ounces) frozen corn
10 ¾ ounce can condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
1/3 cup milk
¼ tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. pepper
1 Tbsp. chopped onion
1 cup cheddar cheese, divided
Minced fresh parsley to garnish, optional
Toss potatoes with butter and salt; arrange on the bottom and up the sides of a greased 13X9 baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender. Meanwhile, in large skillet, cook beef on medium heat until no longer pink, drain. Sprinkle beef and corn over potatoes. Combine soup, milk, garlic powder, pepper onion, and one half cup cheese. Pour over beef mixture. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Sprinkle remaining cheese and bake 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. 6 servings.
---
This recipe has a cornmeal crust. It’s an easy dinner to make that tastes like a taco and looks like a deep dish pizza. You can use a 10×15 pan if you want a thinner crust.
Deep-Dish Beef ‘n’ Bean Taco Pizza
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup cornmeal
1 tsp. salt
1 package (1/4 oz) quick rise yeast
2 cups warm water 120 degrees to 130 degrees) divided
1 Tbsp. honey
1 pound ground beef
1 envelope taco seasoning
1 cup refried beans
1/3 cup taco sauce
2 cups Colby-Monterey Jack cheese.
Optional toppings:
shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips
sliced ripe olives, diced avocado, sour cream or salsa
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine 2½ cups flour, cornmeal, salt and yeast. In another bowl, combine 1¼ cups warm water and honey. Gradually add dry ingredients; beat just until moistened. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Do not knead. Cover and let rest 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small skillet over medium heat; cook and stir beef, crumbling meat, until no longer pink, drain. Add taco seasoning and remaining water. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Press dough to fit a greased 13 x9 inch baking pan. Combine beans and taco sauce; spread over dough. Top with beef mixture and cheese. Bake on a lower rack until crust is golden and cheese is melted, 15-18 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve with optional toppings. 8 servings.