Back to school is one of the busiest time of the year as the family gets back into a routine. You can make delicious, kid-friendly recipes that are ready in 30 minutes for easy homemade weeknight meals.
Pizza Macaroni & Cheese
This recipe combines macaroni and cheese with pizza toppings, favorites for most kids. You can change the pizza topping for your family’s tastes. It makes enough for 12 servings, so it’s enough to feed a hungry family.
2 packages (14 ounce each) macaroni and cheese dinner mix
1/2 cup sour cream
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, drained
1 can (15 ounces) pizza sauce
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend
2 ounces sliced pepperoni
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook macaroni according to package directions for al dente. Drain, return to pan. Stir in contents of cheese packets and sour cream. Transfer to a greased 13×9 baking dish. In a small bowl, combine tomatoes and pizza sauce; drop by spoonfuls over macaroni. Top with peppers, cheese and pepperoni. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly 25-30 minutes.
Chicken-Fried Steak and Gravy
This basic recipe is a delicious comfort food that is easy to prepare. It gets its name because the beef is fried like chicken. You can use tough and cheap cuts of beef, like cubed steak, which is already tenderized or round steak that you tenderize into patties 1/4 inch thick. The steak is served with a white milk gravy. For more flavor you can add more spices like garlic and onion powder or paprika.
1 1/4 cups flour, divided
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups milk, divided
4 beef cubed steaks (6 ounces each)
1 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
Oil for frying
1 cup water or milk
Place 1 cup flour in a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk eggs and 1/2 cup milk until blended. Sprinkle steaks with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Dip in flour to coat both sides, shake off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then again in flour. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat 1/4 inch oil on medium heat. Add steaks, cook until golden brown and a thermometer reads 160 degrees, 4-6 minutes on each side. Remove from pan, drain on paper towels. Keep warm. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of oil from the pan. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Gradually whisk in the remaining milk or water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Serve with steaks.
Cheesy Baked Spaghetti
You can make a delicious baked spaghetti dish for your family. It is a basic recipe that is easy to make with simple ingredients.
1 pound ground beef
1 can spaghetti sauce
15 ounce can tomato sauce
1 onion, diced
2 cups Mozzarella cheese
Generous shakes of oregano, basil, salt and pepper
8 ounces spaghetti
Brown the meat with the onion. Drain the fat and rinse under hot water. Cook spaghetti according to the package directions. Drain and stir it together with the meat, sauces and extra spices. Put into a casserole dish and top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes until hot and bubbly.
Pizza Burgers
This recipe makes a version for a tasty pizza burger.
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 large tomato, seeded and chopped
1 cup grated cheese
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 tablespoon chopped onion
Throughly mix ground beef, salt and pepper; pat into the bottom of a pie pan. Top with cheese, oregano. and onion. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cut into 4 wedges to serve.