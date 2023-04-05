Entertaining family and friends at Easter can be easy. Easter can be celebrated at different times of the day with either a brunch or dinner. I’m sharing a couple quick, easy brunch recipes in which all ingredients are put together in a baking dish.
This breakfast casserole recipe can be made the night before to avoid the stress of last minute preparations. The hearty breakfast dish uses frozen tater tots, cheese and both sausage and bacon. The eggs and milk are the binding agents. You could add other ingredients like pepper or mushrooms.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
32 ounce bag frozen Tater Tots, thawed
1 pound pork sausage
1 large onion, diced
½ pound bacon
2 cups shredded Colby Jack or cheddar cheese
2 cups milk
6 eggs
¼ tsp. onion powder & ¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
salt and pepper
diced green onion to garnish
Preheat oven to 350. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl add your Tater Tots and shredded cheese. In a large skillet add sausage and onion and cook until sausage is no longer pink and onions are tender. Drain and add the Tater Tots. In same skillet, fry bacon until crispy, drain fat, then crumble and add to Tater Tot mixture and toss to combine. Spread into prepared baking dish. In large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, onion and garlic powder, cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the Tater Tot mixture and bake for 60 minutes or until egg is set. Remove from oven and garnish with green onions. Makes 8 servings.
This easy recipe of french toast is tasty and delicious with a cinnamon crumbly topping. It is best to use older bread so the bread doesn’t get mushy. It doesn’t require overnight chilling. Don’t be concerned that the eggs rise as it is baked, but it settles back down when you take out of the oven.
Easy French Toast Bake
1 loaf French Bread or Texas Toast
8 eggs
2 cups milk
½ cup heavy cream or half and half
¼ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
2 tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. nutmeg
Crumbly topping: ½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
½ cup butter-cold and cut into small squares
Spray a 9x13 pan with cooking spray and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, add the eggs, milk, heavy cream, sugars, vanilla, and spices. Chop the bread into 3/4-1 inch cubes and put it in the bowl with the egg mixture and toss well until all the liquid is absorbed. In a small bowl add the flour, ½ cup brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cut in butter with a fork for 5-10 seconds until mixture is crumbly. Pour the bread and egg mixture into the pan, cover with the brown sugar butter topping. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the top is crispy and the center is no longer wet. It’s perfect served with warm maple syrup. Makes 12 servings.
Strawberry scones are easy and quick to make with simple ingredients. The tender and flaky scones burst with fresh strawberries and would be perfect for an Easter brunch.
Strawberries and Cream Scones
2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 stick butter, VERY cold and cut into tiny pieces
1 large egg
½ cup milk
2 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
For the egg wash:
1 large egg
1 tsp. water
2 Tbsp. sugar, for sprinkling
For glaze:
2 Tbsp. heavy cream
3/34 cup confectioners sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Tiny pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking power, baking soda and sugar. Mix well to combine. Cut the butter into small cubes then work it into the mixture using your fingers, two forks, or a pastry cutter until it resembles a coarse meal. In a small bowl whisk together the egg, milk and cream. Add to flour/butter mixture and use a fork to stir everything together until just moistened. Add strawberries, and using a rubber scraper, gently fold them into the dough. Some of the berries will break up a bit. Place the dough onto a clean, flowered work surface and shape the dough into an 8-inch circle. You might need to knead the dough a few times to get it to a workable texture. Cut the dough into 8 wedges and carefully transfer to the prepared sheet, placing them 2 inches apart. Lightly brush each scone with the egg wash, then sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 18 minutes or until golden brown. Allow scones to cool for 10 minutes on baking sheet. Make the glaze by mixing ingredients in a small bowl. Drizzle over semi-warm scones and serve. 8 scones.