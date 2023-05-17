We’ve had to wait for our rhubarb patch to pop up this year with the later spring. Rhubarb is a perennial and easy to grow if you have direct sunlight and fertile, drained soil. The leaves are poisonous to humans and animals, so toss them in garbage. You can harvest rhubarb until July when the rhubarb gets bitter due to the hot weather. Harvest the rhubarb when the stalks are 12-18 inches long. It doesn’t matter if you use green or red stalks. The green tend to get thicker and the red are more tender and thinner, but both are tart and tangy. The hard part of writing a column on rhubarb recipes is to decide which recipes to share.
Muffins are a perfect recipe to celebrate spring. This recipe makes tender, fluffy muffins and can be mixed in one bowl. Don’t over-stir the batter; barely combine wet and dry ingredients so the muffins aren’t tough. The top is covered with a delicious crispy brown sugar and cinnamon streusel.
2 3/54 cup all purpose four
2 cups rhubarb, thinly sliced
3/4 cup all purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 12 cup muffin pan with paper muffin liners. Make the streusel first by melting the butter and stirring in the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and sat. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, eggs, milk and vanilla. Whisk in the baking powder, soda and salt, making sure to mix well to get evenly incorporated. Whisk n flour and then gently fold in the chopped rhubarb. Divide the batter evenly between the 12 muffin cups and sprinkle the streusel topping evenly over the top[of the muffins. Bake 23-25 minutes. Serve warm with butter. 12 muffins.
I remember the easy impossible pie recipes made using Bisquick to form the crust at the bottom. This recipe creates a creamy custard filling and is topped with a generous streusel topping.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 10-inch pie plate. Place rhubarb into pie pan. Blend eggs, Bisquick, melted butter, salt, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla and milk for 3 minutes in a blender. Pour the custard over the rhubarb. Mix together the streusel topping by blending the butter with the Bisquick, brown sugar and cinnamon. Blend until well mixed and add the nuts. Sprinkle on top of pie and bake about 40 minutes until set. Serve with sweetened whipped cream. 8 servings.
This old fashioned rhubarb cake is delicious when served with the warm bitter sauce. It’s made in a 9×13 pan, so it is a perfect, easy dessert.
Rhubarb Cake With Butter Sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the diced rhubarb, milk and melted butter. Stir until just combined. Pour the batter into greased 9×13 inch baking pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool.
To make the butter sauce: Combine the butter, sugar and cream in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil for 1 minute stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. To serve: Cut pieces of cake and serve with a generous amount of warm butter sauce. 15 servings.