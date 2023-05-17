We’ve had to wait for our rhubarb patch to pop up this year with the later spring. Rhubarb is a perennial and easy to grow if you have direct sunlight and fertile, drained soil. The leaves are poisonous to humans and animals, so toss them in garbage. You can harvest rhubarb until July when the rhubarb gets bitter due to the hot weather. Harvest the rhubarb when the stalks are 12-18 inches long. It doesn’t matter if you use green or red stalks. The green tend to get thicker and the red are more tender and thinner, but both are tart and tangy. The hard part of writing a column on rhubarb recipes is to decide which recipes to share.

