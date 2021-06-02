I’m anxiously watching my rhubarb for the stalks to be ready to harvest. It’s one of the easiest plants to grow as you hardly need to do anything. It won’t be long before I’ll have plenty, so I need to find some new recipes.
---
This easy to follow rhubarb streusel bread is very versatile as you can make muffins with a streusel topping, a coffee cake in a bundt pan or a regular loaf or 4 mini loaves. Double the recipe for streusel if you like a thicker layer. The recipe is delicious and the bread can be made ahead as the flavors are better the second day. The bread also freezes well.
Rhubarb Streusel Bread
Bread:
1 cup sugar
½ cup butter softened
1/3 cup orange juice
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
3 stalks (1 ½ cup) fresh rhubarb cut into ¼ inch pieces
Streusel: 2 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. firmly packed brown sugar
1 Tbsp. flour
1 Tbsp. butter, melted
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
Heat oven to 350 degrees and flour 9 x 5 loaf pan; set aside. Combine 1 cup sugar and ½ cup butter in bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy. Add orange juice and eggs; beat at low speed just until mixed. (Mixture will be slightly curdled. ) Stir in flour, baking power, soda and salt; just until moistened. Gently stir in rhubarb. (Batter will be thick.) Reserve 1 ½ cup batter. Spread remaining butter into prepared pan. Combine all streusel ingredients in bowl; stir until resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle half of streusel over batter in pan, gently press into batter. Carefully spread reserved batter into pan; top with remaining streusel. Press streusel into batter. Bake 60-65 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes and remove from pan.
Note: If you make muffins bake 23-25 minutes. 4 Mini loaves take 45-50 minutes. 12 Servings.
---
This recipe for rhubarb slush is simple to whip up, but you have to wait 24 hours for it to freeze. The mixture of strawberry and lemon is perfect for a flavorful, cool, refreshing, warm weather drink. It makes a big batch. If you want it kid friendly, use lemon lime soda, and the adult version uses alcohol.
Rhubarb Slush
6 cups rhubarb, chopped
6 cups water
2 ¼ cups sugar
1 small package strawberry jell-o
1/3 cup lemon juice
12 ounces pink lemonade concentrate
lemon lime soda or alcohol
In a large pot on stove, mix together water and rhubarb. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 15-20 minutes until softened. In a large ice cream pail, drain liquid from the pulp of the rhubarb using a strainer. Add the sugar, jell-o, lemon juice and pink lemonade concentrate. Whisk together until combined. Cover and freeze overnight. Remove from freezer and stir to loosen. Place scoops in cup and pour desired amount of lemon lime soda or alcohol over top. 10 servings.
---
Rhubarb cake is a great way to use up your rhubarb. The moist cake with the cream cheese frosting is sweet and delicious. It only takes about 10 minutes to prepare the cake.
Rhubarb Cake Bars
4 cups rhubarb, chopped
1 ¾ cups sugar, divided
½ cup melted butter
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup buttermilk (1 tbsp lemon juice mixed with enough milk to make 1 cup)
2 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
Frosting-1/4 cup butter
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13 pan and set aside. Mix together the rhubarb and ¾ cup sugar and set aside while preparing the rest. Cream together the melted butter, 1 cup sugar, egg, vanilla and buttermilk. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Mix the dry ingredients in to the wet ingredients. Then add the rhubarb mixture. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes, until edges start to brown and pull away from the pan. Cool completely before frosting.
For the cream cheese frosting: In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, milk and vanilla until mixture is sooth. On low speed, beat in powdered sugar, one cup at a time. If needed, add one or more tsp. of milk to get a spreadable consistency. 15 servings.