Each year we have a chance to honor moms as we celebrate a special day dedicated to them to give thanks for all they've done. Food is an important part of a Mother's Day celebration. Mom would enjoy these sweet treats.
Make individual sugar cookie fruit pizzas. It's three layers of deliciousness, a chewy sugar cookie, vanilla cream cheese frosting and at least three colorful fruit (strawberries, blueberries and kiwi). Makes 30 cookies.
Sugar Cookie Fruit Pizzas (Chewy Version)
2 ¾ cups all purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. cream of tarter
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 tsp. vanilla
colorful fruit to top
Cream Cheese frosting
5 Tbsp. butter, softened
8 ounce cream cheese, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
For the cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar for 20 seconds, set aside. Use the paddle attachment of your mixer and cream together sugar and butter until combined. Mix in egg, then mix in egg yolk and vanilla extract, with the mixer set on low speed slowly add in dry ingredients and mix just until combined. Scoop dough out 1 ½ Tbsp. at a time and shape into balls. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, placing cookies 2 inches apart. Bake in preheated oven 10-12 minutes 9cookies should appear slightly under baked) Remove from oven and allow to rest several minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat until all of the dough has been used. Once cookies are cooled ad just before serving, frost cookies with cream cheese frosting and top with fresh fruit.
To make the frosting: Cream butter, add cream cheese and mix until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and mix until light and fluffy.
---
Master the technique to making a basic bakery scone and then you can add your mother's favorite stir-ins, such as ½ cup chopped fruit or toasted nuts. Keep the butter cold so it begins to melt in the oven. Don't overwork dough to prevent dense, tough scones.
Scones
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
½ cup cold butter, cut-up
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/3 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup sour cream
coarse sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line Baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. N a bowl combine egg, heavy cream, and sour cream. Add egg mixture all at once to the flour mixture. Using a fork, stir just until moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead 10 to 12 until smooth. Divide dough I half. Pat each dough into a 6 inch circle. Cut each into six wedges. Place wedges 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Brush with additional heavy cream and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until bottoms are golden. Let cool on wire rack. Makes 12 scones.
---
This pretty pink glazed cherry bread is an easy quick bread that's perfect for Mothers day. You can make the bread in two 8×4 loaf pans, one 9×5 pan, 4 mini loaves or muffins.
Cherry Bread
10 ounce jar maraschino cherries, divided
1 ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. flour, divided
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
2 large eggs
½ cup vegetable oil
cherry juice, reserve ¼ cup for glaze
1 tsp. almond extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Cherry-almond Glaze
¼ cup reserved cherry juice
1 tsp. almond extract
about 1 ½ cup confectioners sugar
Cherry bread: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease loaf pans with grease and flour; set aside. Remove cherries from jar and place on a cutting board. Roughly chop them. Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp. flour (prevents them from sinking during baking) and toss to cost evenly. Set cutting board aside. Set cherry juice aside. In a large mixing bowl, add 1 ¾ cups flour, sugar, baking powder and whisk to combine; set aside. In a small mixing bowl or glass measuring cup, combine eggs, oil, all the cherry juice from the jar except the ¼ cup reserved for the glaze, almond extract, vanilla extract and whisk to combine. Pour wet mixture over dry ingredients and stir to combine. Do not over-mix-batter will be very thick. Gently fold in the chopped cherries. Turn batter out into prepared pans, smoothing the tops lightly with a spatula. Place a few cherries on top for appearance. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until bread is domed, set and springy to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the bread to cool on top of wire rack for about 15 minutes before removing and allow to finish cooling completely on rack. While bread cools, make the glaze.
Make the Cherry-Almond Glaze: In a medium bowl, combine ¼ cup reserved cherry juice, almond extract, about 1 cup confectioners sugar and whisk until smooth. Add additional powdered sugar if desired.