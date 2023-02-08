It’s time for the annual Super Bowl game and all the entertaining commercials that family and friends gather to watch. It’s a day of snacking as people watch the game, and hand-held foods, chips and dips are popular. If you are preparing appetizers you will want things that are easy to make and can be made ahead of time so you can enjoy the game.
This recipe makes a miniature version of tacos and is an easy party appetizer to serve. You only use 1/3 cup of ground meat to fill the 12 muffin pan cups to allow space for the cheese, lettuce and toppings to make 12 taco cups. You can crisp the wonton wrappers ahead of time and assemble the tacos when ready to serve. If you want the wontons crisper, use nonstick spray on both sides of wrapper.
1 tablespoon. vegetable oil
1/3 cup ground beef or turkey
1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
1 cup finely shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce
1/2 cup homemade or store-bought guacamole
1/2 cup homemade or store bought salsa
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange the wonton wrappers in a 12-cup muffin pan. Spray lightly with cooking spray to help crisp the wontons. Bake the wonton cups for 5 minutes then remove them from the oven and set aside. Add the vegetable oil to a medium saute pan set over medium-low heat. Add the ground meat and cook it, breaking apart with a spatula, until it is browned and cooked through. Add the taco seasoning and stir to combine them remove the pan from heat. Assemble the taco cups by dividing the ground meat evenly among the wonton cups. Top the ground beef with the shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole, salsa and sour cream before serving. 12 taco cups.
Charcuterie boards are popular and if you have more than six or eight people you might want to arrange the foods on skewers so the individual appetizers are sharable and easy to serve. You can use other types of cheese and meat to make them. Use the amounts suggested as an idea of what you should purchase.
1 pound cheddar cheese, cut into large cubes
6 ounces thinly sliced salami
6 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni
Fold each slice of pepperoni and salami in half and fold in half once more. Slide one slice of each meat on the skewer. Slide cheddar cheese on top of meat. Continue layering until enough on skewer then top with Babybel cheese and mini pickle. Makes 6 kabobs.
These pretzel sticks are stuffed with melted cheese. The recipe only uses five ingredients. You dip the pretzel stick in baking soda water so there is a chemical change between the sugar and protein in bread. You can use a block of sharp cheddar cheese and cut your own cheese sticks — one-half inch thick.
1 pizza dough (13.8 ounce tube)
2 tablespoon. coarse salt
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Bring a pot filled with 2 quarts (8 cups) water to a boil and slowly add the baking soda. Keep at a simmer. Meanwhile, spread out the pizza dough onto a lightly greased baking sheet and cut 8 equal size rectangles. Top each rectangle with a cheddar cheese stick, and fold the dough around the stick, making sure to pinch the seams closed. Try not to let the dough stretch too much or the cheese might ooze out while baking. Use a slotted spoon to quickly dip the cheese sticks into the boiling water and then place on the baking sheet. Whisk an egg with 1 tablespoon cold water and brush the tops of each stick with the egg mixture. Sprinkle with as much coarse salt as you would like. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the tops are a deep golden brown color. Cool slightly before eating. Makes 8 pretzel sticks.
— Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.