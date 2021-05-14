Graduation is a well deserved time to celebrate. It is good that parties will be allowed this year. Planning food to serve is probably the hardest part of the party. It's important that you select simple recipes where you can do meal prep ahead of time so you can enjoy the day. I'm sharing some graduation food ideas that are easy to prepare and will feed a crowd.
Fresh fruit salad is always a hit and looks good on the serving table. The bright citrus honey dressing is easy to make and compliments the flavor of the fresh fruit. The great mix of fruit can be prepared ahead and mixed with dressing so it is all ready to serve.
Fresh Fruit Salad for a Crowd
3 cups red seedless grapes
3 cups green seedless grapes
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 cups cubed cantaloupe
3 cups quartered strawberries (washed with caps removed)
2 pints blueberries
1 1/2 cup orange juice
½ cup honey
optional-2 tsp. cinnamon
Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain.
Place all fruit in a large container and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve.
Makes 20 servings.
---
Another option is to have a fruit tray with assorted fruit and a fruit dip. Guests can take fruit they like.
Fruit Tray With Fruit Dip For 50
1 cantaloupe, peeled, sliced and cut up bite sized
1 honeydew melon, peeled, sliced and cut up I bite-size pieces
1 pineapple peeled, cored, sliced and cut up in bite-sized pieces
2 quart strawberries, washed and dried
2 large bunches seedless green or purple grapes, washed and dried
Arrange fruit on trays. Serve with fruit dip if desired.
---
A veggie tray is another way to add color to a party. You can prep the vegetables ahead and keep in zip-lock bags so you just have to arrange the vegetables the day of the party. Serve with a couple good vegetable dips.
Veggie Tray For 50
2 pounds baby carrots, washed
1 stalk celery, washed and cut into celery sticks
1 bunch broccoli, washed am cit into bite-sized florets
1 head cauliflower, washed and cut into bite-sized florets
1 Pound cherry tomatoes, washed
1 green pepper, washed and sliced
2 cucumbers, scored with a fork on sides for design and sliced
---
Another way to serve vegetable relishes is to place 4 or 5 in a small plastic cup with vegetable dip on the bottom. This vegetable dill dip is one of my favorite recipes to make for a vegetable dip. Make ahead so it has a chance to flavor.
Vegetable Dill Dip
1 cup salad dressing or mayonnaise
16 ounce sour cream
4 tsp. parsley flakes
4 tsp. dill weed
4 tsp. instant minced onion
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Serve with fresh vegetables for dipping. Maes 3 cups.
---
There are lots of suggestions for food bars that you can set up and allow people to serve themselves. A fun, easy one to serve is to make a whole bunch of hot dogs at one time in a crockpot. You can put 60 in a 6-quart slow cooker if you stack on end. After the hot dogs are warm, you can turn the slow cooker to “warm” and they will be ready for serving. Have dishes of toppings sitting out so the guests can make according to personal taste.
Crock Pot Hot Dogs for a Crowd
Good quality hot dogs
Stand hot dogs on end if you plan to put 60 in slow cooker
Don't add water as hot dogs release steam to cook and will be easier to serve.
Cover and cook on low for 4 hours or on high for about 2 hours.
Check to make sure inside ones are warm.
Turn slow cooker to “warm” and serve.
Serve on hot dog buns.
Desired fixings- chili, cheese, onion, pickle relish, mustard and ketchup.
---
A lot of people make the green Litchfield school color punch with lime sherbet and lemon-lime soda as it tastes good and is easy to make. If you want to make something different you can prepare this recipe. You can change the color of the slush by using other flavors of gelatin.
Lucious Green Slush
4 cups water
1 cup sugar
1 cup lemon juice
6 ounce package lime-flavored gelatin mix
46 ounce pineapple juice
2-2 liter bottles lemon-lime soda
Put water and sugar in saucepan and bring to a boil, Add lemon juice and gelatin. Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Set aside to cool. Put in a 5 quart container and stir in pineapple juice. Freeze until thickened, but not solid, about 2 hours. If it freezes solid, set out to thaw some before serving. Soon one half into punch bowl and top with lemon lime soda. The recipe makes enough for two punch bowls for 36 servings.