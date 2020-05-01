You can add a couple new, simple recipes into your family meals rotation. Ground beef can be adapted to quick easy meals that kids could help prepare, as they only take about 30 minutes.
This recipe for pizza meatloaf cups could be a favorite for kids. It is an easy, quick dinner that can be served with a side of pasta. It's easy to add other pizza ingredients like pepperoni, onion, peppers and mushrooms for personal tastes, but you might have to add additional baking time.
Pizza Meatloaf Cups
1 egg, beaten
½ cup pizza sauce
¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
1 ½ pounds ground beef
1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
additional pizza sauce-optional
Combine egg, pizza sauce, bread crumbs, Italian seasoning in a bowl. Fold in ground beef and mix well. Divide into 12 greased muffin cups. Press onto the bottom and sides. Fill center with cheese and other pizza ingredients if you want. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-18, minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Serve immediately with pizza sauce and more cheese if desired. You can cool and freeze for up to 3 months.
If you freeze them, thaw in refrigerator for 24 hours. Microwave on High for 2-3 minutes until heated through. Makes 12 meatloaf cups.
---
This recipe combines two favorite foods. They are quick and easy to make, and ingredients can be adapted to personal tastes.
Cheeseburger Quesadillas
1 pound ground beef
1 cup ketchup
1/3 cup prepared mustard
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2/3 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. 2% milk
2 Tbsp. dill pickle relish
¼ tsp. pepper
8 flour tortillas (8 inches)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Optional toppings: shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in ketchup, mustard, bacon and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, milk, relish and pepper; set aside. Preheat griddle over medium heat. Sprinkle 4 tortillas with cheese; top with beef mixture and top with remaining tortillas. Place on griddle; cook until golden brown and cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes on each side. Serve with sauce and if desired, lettuce and tomatoes. Cut into quarters to make 4 servings.
---
This super fast and easy version of stroganoff is so delicious and a favorite around our home. It has common pantry ingredients and is a traditional home style cooking.
Easy, Creamy Hamburger Stroganoff
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, diced
1 garlic clove, minced
10 ½ ounces can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
1 tsp. dry mustard
4 Tbsp. milk
salt and pepper
Brown ground beef in large skillet. Drain fat. Add soup, sour cream, mustard, and milk. Simmer 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. 4-6 servings.
---
People are sharing that they are not able to find yeast to make homemade bread. You can use this recipe to make quick and easy copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits to serve with a meal. They are similar in flavor to ones served at Red Lobster. Do not over mix; maybe only five stirs, and it's best to make dropped biscuits instead of rolled ones. You can garnish biscuits with an additional ¼ cup of cheese.
Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
2 cups Bisquick baking mix
½ cup ice cold water
¾ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
¼ cup butter
1 tsp. dried parsley
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine baking mix, water and grated cheese to a bowl. Drop biscuits on an ungreased pan. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Melt butter and spices together. Brush the biscuits with butter after baking.
Makes 10 biscuits.