It’s the busy time of year for families with children to adjust to a back-to-school schedule. Weeknight meals are sometimes hectic with different activities, but it is important for families to eat together. I’ve selected a couple quick, one pan, simple recipes that take 30 minutes or less to prepare for this weeks column.
This delicious chicken stir fry recipe needs one pan and about 20 minutes to prepare. Chunks of chicken and 5 or 6 cups of fresh chopped vegetables and a unique homemade stir-fry sauce make a quick meal. You can mix and match vegetables so you could add mushrooms and thinly slice of carrots if you like. just stay within the 5-6 cup range. Cut the veggies and chicken into small bite-sized pieces so they cook quickly. You can prepare vegetables and chicken ahead and store un the refrigerator so it's all ready to prepare for dinner.
Chicken Stir Fry Recipe
Stir Fry Sauce: ½ cup bbq sauce
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1-2 tablespoons brown sugar
¼ cup chicken broth
Stir Fry: 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2-3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 ½ -2 lbs)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 bell peppers (red, orange or yellow)
3 cups chopped fresh broccoli
1 onion, thinly sliced into half moons (yellow, white or sweet onion)
2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
Combine all the sauce ingredients into a small bowl and stir with a fork or whisk to combine. Set aside. In a large skillet (with sides), over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon oil and let it heat until pan is hot. Add the chunks of chicken and sprinkle salt and pepper over the chicken. Cook and stir occasionally for 4-5 minutes until chicken is cooked through (165 temperature). Remove chicken to a plate and let it sit while you cook the veggies. In the same pan, add the remaining tablespoon of oil and the bell peppers, broccoli, and onion. Cook for 2 minutes and then add the garlic and ginger. Stir and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved chicken and the stir fry sauce into the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes until veggies are at desired tenderness. Serve the chicken stir fry over hot cooked rice. 6 servings.
This easy recipe makes a quick pizza pasta on the stove top using simple ingredients. You could add other favorite family pizza toppings if desired.
One Pot Pepperoni Pizza Pasta
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, diced
40 slices pepperoni
24 ounce jar spaghetti sauce
3 cups penne pasta
2 cups water
1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella
Brown ground beef and onion in a large, oven proof skillet and drain excess fat. Add 25 slices of pepperoni and spaghetti sauce. Add pasta and water, stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the most of the liquid is absorbed and pasta is tender. Remove lid and sprinkle top with cheese and remaining pepperoni. Broil until the cheese is lightly browned. 6 servings.
Slow cookers can be used to make delicious meals that are ready for the evening meal. With the increased cost of beef roasts, it’s important to prepare the roast so it tastes delicious. The onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup and coke make a tender roast and tasty sauce.
Slow Cooker Cola Roast
1 beef roast (2 ½ pound like chuck roast)
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 package dry onion soup mix
12-ounce can of Coke or cola
red potatoes, halved
carrots, chunks
Place roast in slow cooker. Top with onion soup mix,
pour over vegetables and roast. Cook in slow cooker on low for 6-8 hours. The longer you cook the more tender the roast will be.
You can make easy, creamy macaroni and cheese using your slow cooker. You start with rinsed, uncooked macaroni and a couple kinds of milk and cheese. It works best if you grate your own cheese as the shredded cheese has an anti-caking agent that makes the macaroni and cheese gritty.
Easy Creamy Crockpot Macaroni and Cheese
1 pound elbow pasta
2 ½ cups whole milk
12-ounce can evaporated milk
3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded American cheese
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dry ground mustard
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
dash of cayenne pepper to taste
¼ cup butter, cubed
Spray a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Rinse uncooked pasta in cold water and drain. Add uncooked pasta to slow cooker along with milk, cheeses, salt, pepper, mustard, garlic and cayenne pepper. Stir to combine, making sure macaroni is submerged in liquid as much as possible. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on low for 1 hour. Remove lid and stir and check for doneness. If it needs more cooking, continue to cook for 1-2 hours, check every half hour for doneness. When done pasta is tender and liquid will be thick and creamy. Sauce thickens when lid is removed. 6-8 servings.