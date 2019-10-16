Fall is crock pot/slow cooker season. Crock pots and slow cookers are terms often used interchangeably but there is a difference. Both have three components-glass lid, pot and a heating element. The crockpot is a registered name for Rival and is a type of slow cooker. It is made of a ceramic or porcelain pot set inside a heating element. The slow cooker has a metal pot which sets on a heating surface and sometimes the pot can be removed.
You probably have a couple sitting in your pantry. It's time to get them out to use now to prepare your favorite comfort foods. It's an easy way to cook and it saves you time in the kitchen. Fill the pot with your favorite fall ingredients for meals and let it do the work. For most recipes, you can get the food together the night before for delicious weeknight meals.
This easy crockpot spaghetti meat sauce is delicious and satisfying made with Italian spices. Serve over cooked spaghetti noodles.
Crockpot Spaghetti Meat Sauce
1 pound ground beef
1 pound Italian sausage
1 cup minced onion
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
8 ounces mimi sweet pepper(stems and seeds removed)
45 ounces drained diced tomatoes
24 ounce tomato sauce
2 Bay leaves
1 tsp.oregano
2 tsp. basil
salt and pepper to taste
Heat a large skillet to medium-high. Crumble and brown ground beef and sausage, along with onion and garlic. Drain excess fat. Place browned meat mixture into pot. Add remaining ingredients to the crock pot. Cover and simmer on high for 4 hour or low for 8 hours. 12 servings.
Tender beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce make a tasty and delicious comfort food perfect for a cold day.
Crockpot Beef Stroganoff
1 ¾ pound beef stew meat
1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
½ can water
1 envelope dried onion soup mix
¼ tsp. black pepper
16 ounces of sliced fresh mushrooms
½ cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp. flour
½ cup sour cream
Mix all ingredients except the flour and sour cream in the pot. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6-7 hours. Mix the flour and sour cream together. Right before serving stir the sour cream flour mixture into the crock pot. Serve over noodles or rice. Yield: 6-8 servings.
Crock-Pot Swedish Meatballs
1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
2 cups beef broth
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp.Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsp. steak sauce
½ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. salt and pepper
28 ounce bag frozen homestyle meatballs
1 cup sour cream
In the crockpot or large bowl, mix the cream of mushroom soup and beef broth with a whisk. Add remaining seasonings ands stir in the frozen meatballs. Cook on high for 4 hours. Add the sour cream, mixing it well, and allow to cook for another 30 minutes, Serve over egg noodles. Yield: 6 servings.
This chicken is moist and tender and one of the easiest way to cook chicken, Each bite is loaded with cheese and super flavorful. Serve on rice or inside a tortilla for a burrito.
Crock Pot Cheesy Chicken
4 large chicken boneless, skinless breasts
1 medium onion, chopped
8 pieces Swiss cheese
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup butter, melted
10 ounce can Rotel
10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
1 ½ cups dry stuffing
8 ounces chicken broth
Spray a crock pot with a non stick spray. Place onions in bottom of crock pot then add chicken breasts. Sprinkle with garlic salt and pepper. Top each piece with 2 pieces of Swiss cheese. Add stuffing mix then pour melted butter over chicken. Pour Rotel and cream of mushroom soup over chicken and then add chicken broth. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 6 hours.
Breakfast Casserole in the Crockpot
1 bag (26 ounces) frozen hash browns
12 eggs
1 cup milk
1 Tbsp. dry mustard
16 ounce roll sausage (maple, sage or regular)
salt and pepper
16 ounce bag shredded cheddar cheese
Spray crock pot and evenly spread hash browns at the bottom. Crack 12 eggs in a large bowl. Mix well and slowly using a whisk. Add the milk. Sprinkle in the ground mustard. Add salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside. Cook the sausage on high heat, drain. Add sausage on top of hash browns. Sprinkle on the cheese. Mix it up well, Pour the egg mixture over everything in the crock pot. Spread ingredients evenly. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.