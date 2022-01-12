Homemade hearty soups are satisfying and perfect for cold weather. Soup is a simple classic comfort food that is hearty, healthy and satisfying.
When you make soup yourself you can be selective on the ingredients you like and control the seasonings and eliminate additives. It is easy to make and you can likely use ingredients you have on hand. Soups reheat well and often taste better the next day as flavors develop.
---
Green split pea soup is delicious and easy to make using leftover ham bone. Just place the split peas, onion, celery, carrots and garlic in slow cooker with chicken broth. It makes a hearty, nourishing soup that is full of flavor.
Slow Cooker Split Pea soup
1 pound dried split peas
2 cups ham steak, cubed or 1 leftover ham bone
3 ribs celery, diced
2 large carrots, peeled and diced
1 large onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 by leaves
½ tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
½ tsp. dried thyme
4 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
kosher salt to taste
Rinse peas and drain. Add to the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker along with the ham, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, bay leaves, pepper, rosemary, thyme, chicken broth and water. Cover and cook 4-5 hour on high or 8 hours on low. Discard the bay leaves, season to taste with salt and pepper. If you like a thicker soup, you can blend half of the soup into a puree. Serves 9.
---
You need a few basic ingredients to make a delicious homemade cream of mushroom soup. It has a rich flavor as it is loaded with fresh mushrooms.
Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup
2 Tbsp. butter
½ pound of sliced fresh mushrooms
¼ cup chopped onion
6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
2 cans (14 ½ ounces each) chicken broth
1 cup half and half cream
In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat; sauté mushrooms and onions until tender. Mix flour, salt and pepper and 1 can broth until smooth; stir in mushroom mixture. Stir in remaining can of broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat, stir in cream. Simmer, uncovered, until flavors are blended, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serves 6.
---
This comforting soup is delicious if you like Shepard’s Pie as it’s made with mashed potatoes, cheese, ground beef, and vegetables. The mashed potatoes help thicken the soup. It is a good way to use left over mashed potatoes. It can be refrigerated up to 3 days.
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
4 large russet potatoes (equal 2 lbs)
¾ tsp. salt
¾ cup sour cream
1 pound ground beef (85%)
1 large yellow onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tbsp. butter, separated
¼ cup flour
3 cups Chicken broth
2 cups half and half
¾ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
½ tsp. mustard powder
¼ tsp. ground sage
2 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 ½ cups frozen vegetables
salt and pepper to taste
Shred the cheese from a block instead of using cheese that is already shredded as it has coating that doesn’t melt as good. Measure the sour cream and half and half and let them sit at room temperature. Cook and crumble the ground beef over medium-high heat until cooked through. Drain grease. Remove the ground beef from the pot and set aside. While the meat cooks, peel potatoes and cut unto thirds. Add to a stock pot and cover potatoes with 1 inch of water. Add the salt and boil gently for 10-15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and mash with 1 Tbsp. of butter and sour cream. Set aside. Melt 2 Tbsp. of butter over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until softened, about 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Whisk in flour and stir as the flour cooks for 1 full minute to remove the raw flour taste. Add the chicken broth in splashes, stirring constantly. Add the Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning, mustard powder and sage. Slowly add the half and half. Bring to a boil, then reduce to summer. Stir in potatoes until well combined into the broth. You can transfer to blender in batches if you want smoother soup. Add the ground beef and frozen vegetables and allow then to heat through, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Gradually sprinkle with shredded cheese and stir until combined and melted. Taste, season with salt and pepper. Serves 12.