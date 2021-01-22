Breakfast casseroles can be a favorite family meal. These delicious recipes are easy to make as they start with convenience biscuits and English muffins for quick casseroles that can be made in 30 minutes.
This breakfast recipe turns the classic flavors of a sausage egg muffin into a yummy casserole. The English muffins are cut up and topped with sausage and cheese. It's super easy and can be made the night before so the egg mixture is absorbed by the muffins. If you top it with syrup it taste like a McGriddle.
Sausage Egg McMuffin Casserole
8 English muffins, cut into sixths
8 ounce breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled
1 ½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
5 eggs
1 ¼ cup milk
1/8 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease an 8x8 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place half of your cut English muffins into the bottom of the dish in a single layer. Cover English muffins with half of the cooked breakfast sausage, then layer with half of the cheese. Add one more layer English muffins, sausage and cheese. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour evenly over casserole. It's better if you let it sit overnight. Bake 40-50 minutes until center is cooker. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. 4-6 Servings.
I enjoy biscuits and gravy and this classic casserole is quick to put together for breakfast or brunch.
Biscuit and Gravy Casserole
32 ounces flaky layer biscuits
1 pound sausage
4 Tbsp. flour
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 ½ cup milk
21 ounces Cream of mushroom soup (2-10.5 oz cans)
½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
softened butter
Remove biscuits from cans and cut each into four chunks. Lay half of the biscuit chunks out evenly over the bottom of a sprayed 9×13 pan. (Be sure to use a deep pan or one that is larger than 9x13). Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. While the biscuits are baking, brown 1 pound sausage in a skillet over medium high heat. In a small bowl combine the flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Add to browned sausage and stir well to combine. Pour milk into the pan and stir, allowing mixture to become thick and bubbly, about 5 minutes. Add 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup (undiluted) and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in to continue and allow to heat through. Carefully pour sausage gravy over the to of the partially baked biscuits. Layer the remaining biscuits chunks over the top of the gravy. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 450 degrees until biscuits are golden brown. Brush softened butter over the top of the biscuits. Yield: 10 servings.
Biscuit Egg Casserole
1 can Grands biscuits
1 package pre-cooked sausage crumbles
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
8 eggs beaten
1 cup milk
¼ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line the bottom of a greased 9X13 inch baking dish with biscuit dough, firmly pressing to seal. Sprinkle with sausage and cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until blended; pour over sausage and cheese. Bake 25-30 minutes or until set. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting into squares. Yield: 12 servings.
This recipe for breakfast pizza makes a quick meal in 20 minutes. It can also be made for dinner and you can change the toppings to different meat and cheeses.
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
1 tube pizza crust, refrigerated
1 Tbsp. olive oil
7-8 eggs
6 slices bacon
1 cup Monterrey jack cheese shredded
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll crust onto a greased baking pan. Spread out and brush with olive oil. Poke fork holes ion dough and bake for 7-8 minutes. While dough is baking, cook bacon in pan. Once cooked, remove bacon from pan and leave grease in the pan. Chop up bacon and set aside. Place eggs in a bowl and whisk together. Pour into greased pan and cook until done. Spoon eggs over crust, sprinkle with cheese and bacon. Bake 4-5 minutes. Serve warm.
Yield: 12 servings.