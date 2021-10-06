Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it often involves common breakfast foods — eggs, sausage, toast, bacon, biscuits, and hash browns. Start the day with some new recipes using these ingredients in a new way. These breakfast ideas are perfect for weekend breakfasts or brunch as they make larger amounts.
You can make an easy breakfast egg dish baked in a Bundt cake pan. It looks impressive and is delicious and filling.
Breakfast Bundt Cake
6 ounce package Canadian bacon, diced
3 cups frozen hash browns
1 dozen eggs
1 can biscuits, uncooked
2 cups of shredded cheese
½ cup milk
non stick spray
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Dice Canadian bacon into small squares
Cut each biscuit into 4 small pieces. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs and milk together. Stir in the 2 cups of hash browns, Canadian bacon and cheese. Finally gently fold in the pieces of biscuits. Prepare the bundt pan with non stick spray. Pour the egg mixture into bundt pan. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour. The egg will continue to cook a bit in the pan when you take it out of the oven. Gently turn the cake pan over on serving platter. Serves 6-8.
---
These scrambled egg muffins made with sausage and cheddar cheese make a good easy recipe that works good for a brunch.
Scrambled Egg Muffins
½ pound bulk pork sausage
12 eggs
½ cu onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. garlic powder
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners, Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in sausage, cook until sausage until sausage is crumbly, evenly browned and no longer pink, 10-15 minutes; drain. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in onion, green pepper, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix in sausage and cheddar cheese. Spoon by 1/3 cupfuls into muffin cups. Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted near the enter comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. 12 servings.
---
This easy and tasty breakfast can be mixed together quickly. The crust is hash browns and bread cubes. Top it with things like bell peppers, onions, bacon, eggs, cheese and a few spices. You can double this recipe and use a 9X13 pan to make 12 servings.
Bacon & Egg Breakfast Casserole
1 cup hash browns, unthawed
2 slices white or wheat bread
4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
2 Tbsp. yellow or green onions, diced
2 Tbsp. bell pepper (any color) diced
3 Tbsp. diced tomato
3 eggs, beaten
½ cup milk
1/8 tsp. salt
½ tsp. paprika
dash cayenne pepper (optional)
¾ cups shredded cheese (Monterey jack or cheddar)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 1 cup hash brown in the bottom of a sprayed 8x8 baking pan. Top with 2 sliced cubed bread, Sprinkle onions, tomato, bell pepper, bacon and cheese on to of the hash browns and bread. In a small bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt. cayenne pepper, and paprika and mix to combine. Pour mixture into the baking dish on top of potato/bread crust and toppings. Gently press down and bake for 30-40 minutes until knife comes out clean and cheese is melted. Serves 6 (about 2×4 inch pieces)
---
Apple burritos are a great, easy recipe that can be served with breakfast or as a dessert. It is a good recipe to use seasonal fresh apples or you can use canned apple pie filling.
Apple Burrito
6 large apples, peeled, chopped
½ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. corn starch
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 Tbsp. water
8 flour tortillas
cinnamon sugar to garnish
Mix apples and sugar in a saucepan. Add water to cover. Simmer until tender. Blend cornstarch, 2 Tbsp. water and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir into apples. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. If using apple pie filling, just heat in saucepan on top of stove until warm. Soften tortillas 1 at a time in butter in skillet for several seconds on each side. Spoon 1/4 cup apples on each. Fold to enclose filling. Place seam side down on oven proof serving platter or baking pan. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Broil until light brown. Serve with sour cream, yogurt or a scoop of ice cream when serving for dessert. Serves 8.