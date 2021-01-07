Hot steamy soups are a perfect meal for lunch or dinner on a chilly winter day. I enjoy flavorful homemade soup recipes and like trying new ones. These economical recipes are a meal in itself with protein, healthy carbs and veggies.
This flavorful soup is a budget friendly meal. The soup reheats well and leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator 4-5 days.
Potato and Sausage Soup
1 onion diced
1 Tbsp. butter
½ pound smoked sausage, sliced
3 cloves garlic minced
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 large potato peeled and diced
3 cups cabbage, chopped
4 cups low sodium beef broth
2 cups water
1 bay leaf
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
½ tsp. dried dill
15 ounces diced tomatoes with juice
1-2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Cook onion, butter, garlic, celery and sausage in soup pot until onion is tender, bout 5 minutes. Add potatoes, carrot, cabbage, broth, water, bay leaf and seasonings. Simmer uncovered 15 minutes or until potatoes re tender. Stir in tomatoes with juice and cornstarch and simmer 10 minutes more. Discard bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with sour cream if desired.
8 servings
---
You can turn a traditional casserole into a delicious soup. Use a good quality beef stock for best flavor. Each bowl is topped with fluffy potato puffs.
Shepherd's Pie Soup
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 pound lean ground beef
1 large onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, diced
2 small potatoes, peeled and diced
7 cups beef stock, divided
1 tsp. dried thyme
1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 bay leaf
½ tsp. each salt and pepper or to taste
¼ cup flour
2 cups frozen pea and carrot mixture
1 cup canned or frozen corn
Potato Puffs
1 ½ pounds potatoes, About 3 small
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
1/4 cup heavy cream
2 egg yolks
salt and pepper to taste
Soup: In large pot, brown onion, ground beef and garlic in olive oil until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Add potatoes, 6 cups beef stock, seasonings, tomato paste and bay leaf. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Combine flour with remaining 1 cup stock. Add along with the remaining vegetables. Simmer uncovered for 5 minutes more.
Potato Puffs: Cook potatoes until tender, drain and allow to cool and dry for several minutes. Mash potatoes until smooth or pass through a ricer. Add 3 Tbsp. butter, cream, egg yolks and seasonings and milk. Scoop into small puffs onto parchment lined baking sheet. Melt 1 Tbsp. butter and lightly brush each potto puff. Bake 425 degrees for 15 minutes or until brown, Ladle soup into bowls and place potato puffs on top. 8 servings.
---
This delicious stew recipes uses chicken instead of beef. It's best to use chicken thighs as the meat holds together when simmering. If you'd rather use breast, you can brown the breast meat and add the last 20 minutes so it doesn't fall apart. The sweet potato tends to soften and thickens soup.
Chicken Stew
8 chicken thighs (about 1 ½ pounds)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 carrots diced
1 small onion
2 stalks celery, diced
5 Tbsp. flour, divided
½ tsp. rosemary and thyme
¼ tsp. sage
salt and pepper to taste
1 ½ cups potatoes, peeled and sliced
1 ½ cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
½ red pepper, finely diced
¼ cup white wine
4 cups chicken broth or chicken stock
1 cup green beans or peas
½ cup heavy cream
In a large pot or dutch oven, brow chicken in 1 Tbsp. olive oil (not cooked through). Remove from pot and set aside. Cook onion, carrot and celery in remaining olive oil for about 3 minutes or until onion is slightly softened. Stir in 3 Tbsp. of flour, seasonings and salt and pepper to taste. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes. Add potatoes, sweet potatoes, red pepper, white wine, browned chicken and broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer covered for 30 minutes. Remove lid and stir in green beans and cream. Thicken if desired by combining 2 Tbsp. flour and one cup water or broth. Shake well so no lumps and add a little at a time to boiling stew to reach desired consistency. Simmer an additional 10 minutes uncovered. 6 servings