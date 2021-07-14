I’ve found some tasty recipes you can make for summer meals. It’s zucchini season and the casserole is a good recipe to make. The blooming onion is a good recipe to make with some of the onions you’ll find in farmers markets.
You can use your garden zucchini in so any recipes. This summer casserole is inexpensive, nutritious and full of flavor. The eggs hold it together.
Cheesy Bakes Zucchini Casserole
1 can crescent rolls
8 ounces provolone or asiago
8 ounces mozzarella or Gruyere
1 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. olive oil
4 Tbsp. salted butter
¼ cup heavy cream
1 medium onion chopped fine
4 ½ cups chopped zucchini
3 large eggs
1 tsp. salt (or to taste)
1 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray an 8 X 8 baking dish with pam or grease with butter. Open the can of crescent rolls and roll it into your baking dish. In a large, semi deep skillet, add in the butter, oil, onions and zucchini-cook until slightly tender, around 7 minutes. Once cooked, remove from heat and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk the spices, heavy cream and eggs together until combined. Pour the egg mixture into the pan with the zucchini and mix well. Add in your cheeses and stir to combine. Pour the mixture on top of the crescent rolls lining the baking dish. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until slightly browned on top.
You can make a delicious blooming onion at home. Cut your onion into wedges that are much more manageable to flip and serve than an entire onion. You also can get by using less oil as the wedges are smaller than a huge onion. Serve warm with the dip recipe that is included.
Blooming Onion Wedges With Dip
1 large onion, cut into 8 wedges
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. cayenne
1 ½ tsp. paprika
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
Dip:
2 Tbsp. milk
½ tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. chipotle pepper
½ cup mayonnaise
½ tsp. pepper
Whisk together buttermilk and 2 eggs in a large bowl and set aside. Dip all onion wedges in egg wash and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine flour with garlic powder, cayenne, paprika salt and pepper, tossing together to incorporate. Heat 1-2 inches of vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until approximately 350 degrees. Oil is ready when it’s simmering and spits when water is dropped into it. In a third bowl mix the dip ingredients; mayo with milk, garlic powder, chipotle powder and pepper and set aside. Remove onion wedges from egg wash and shape off excess, then transfer to the seasoned flour mixture and dredge onion completely. Carefully lower dredges onion wedges into hot oil and fry on each side until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate, then serve immediately, along with the dip.
This recipe is an alternative to summer grilled streak. It’s a flavorful cut of beef that is tougher with connective tissue. You’ll want it prepared right so that it’s tender and juicy. You might have to ask the meat department if the skirt cut is available or what they’d recommend instead.
Buttered Steak and Mushroom Bites
1 ½ pound skirt steak
4 Tbsp. butter, divided
6 ounce mushrooms, sliced in half
2 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Cut steak into bite-sized pieces, about ½ -inch to ¾-inch. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tsp. of the butter. Swirl to coat pan and add a third of the meat as you don’t want to crowd the steak chunks when cooking, so they brown evenly. Cook for 1 minute, then flip the steak. Cook 1 more minute. Remove to a plate and repeat with the remaining steak in two batches. Tent cooked steak lightly with foil. Add remaining 2 Tbsp. butter to skillet and add mushrooms. Season with a bit of salt and pepper and let mushrooms cook without stirring for 2-3 minute. Stir and continue cooking until soft. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add mushrooms and any buttery drippings to steak and stir to combine.