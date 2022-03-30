Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Cooking a hearty meal first thing in the morning might feel like a burden. You could make one of these easy breakfast casserole recipes for your Easter brunch.
Easy Breakfast Cupcakes
20 ounces shredded hash browns
2 large eggs
4 tbsp. flour
1 small sweet onion, coarsely grated
2 thick slices deli ham, chopped into small bits (about 1 cup)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper to taste
1 dozen eggs, scrambled
chives for garnish
Preheat the oven to 4000 degrees and lightly spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Mix the first eight ingredients together in a large bowl. Spoon potato mixture into each prepared muffin cup until about 1/3 full. Gently press the potato mixture down in the middle and up the sides of each cup. Bake until golden brown, about 25-30 minutes. If the nests have puffed up too much in the center, scoop out a little with a tsp.. Spoon a few Tbsp. of scrambled eggs into each nest and top with chives. Yield 12 muffins.
---
This is a basic classic recipe that uses eggs and milk to bind the ingredients. It uses frozen tater tots so you can't make ahead, but it only takes 10 minutes to prep. It's a hearty breakfast that uses a pound of sausage and a half pound of bacon. You can add other ingredients like peppers and mushrooms.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
32 ounce bag frozen tater tots
1 pound pork sausage
1 large onion, diced
½ pound bacon
2 cups shredded Colby jack or cheddar cheese
2 cups milk
6 eggs
¼ tsp. onion powder
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
salt and pepper
green onions diced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl add tater tots and shredded cheese. In a large skillet add sausage and onion and cook until sausage is no longer pink and onions are tender. Drain then add to your tater tots. In same skillet, fry bacon until crispy, remove from pan and crumble and add to tater tot mixture and toss to combine. Spread into prepared baking dish. In a large bowl whisk together milk, eggs, onion powder, garlic powder cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the tater tots and bake in oven for 60 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove from oven and garnish with green onions. 8-10 servings.
---
You can make cinnamon rolls without using yeast. They are make in one bowl and they don't require rising time. They are delicious eaten right after making. If you have leftovers microwave before eating. (You can make homemade buttermilk with 1 cup milk and 1 Tbsp. lemon juice or vinegar and allow to sit for 5 minutes to react.)
Cinnamon Roll Muffins
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. vanilla
1 large egg
1 cup buttermilk
2-3 cups all-purpose flour
Cinnamon Roll Filling
2 Tbsp. butter, softened
2/3 cup brown sugar
¾ tsp. cinnamon
Glaze: 1 cup powdered sugar
4-6 Tbsp. heavy cream
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 12-cup muffin pan by spraying with cooking spray. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add brown sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla and egg. Stir with a whisk to combine together. Add the buttermilk, and whisk together until combined. Start with 2 cups flour and add it to the wet mixture. Stir together with a wooden spoon or spatula. Add more flour in ¼ cup increments, until dough forms a “ball” on it's own and it's not sticking to the sides of the bowl.
Lightly spray countertop or large cutting board with cooking spray and sprinkle with additional flour; about ¼ cup. Dump the dough unto the counter and knead for 1-2 minutes. Add more flour if dough is too sticky. Using a rolling pin, rollout into a large rectangle about 12×18. Spread softened butter over the dough. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the butter. Starting at the long end, roll up into a tight “log”. Cut the log in half, and then cut each half into 6 slices. Place one cinnamon roll in each muffin cup. Bake 13-15 minutes. Don't over-bake as the muffins won't be overly brown when done. Stir together the powdered sugar and heavy cream to make the glaze, and then drizzle over the warm cinnamon roll muffins. Makes 12.