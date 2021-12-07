You still have time to make some homemade food gifts for the holiday season for friends and family. Food gifts are practical as they are consumable and usually more economical when you make them. Use good quality ingredients for best flavors.
---
Hot chocolate bombs are popular to make delicious hot chocolate for cold winter days. You can purchase silicone molds to make the shell, add a filling and you have to seal the edges to make the bomb. Instead this easy recipe uses a chocolate ganache that is allowed to harden into balls in mini cupcake pans with mini cupcake paper liners. Decorate with toppings like Christmas sprinkles, mini marshmallows and crushed candy canes and you have enough to make 36. When added to hot milk it dissolves and you've got a creamy cup of hot chocolate.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
3 ½ cups chocolate chips-semi-sweet, dark or white
14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
½ cup heavy whipping cream
Assorted toppings: sprinkles, crushed candy canes, marshmallows, etc.
Place chocolate chips in a large heat-safe bowl. Line mini-cupcake pan with liners for easy removal. Set both aside. In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and cream, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Remove from heat when mixture just starts boiling. Immediately pour heated milk mixture over chocolate chips and stir vigorously with a spatula until smooth. Using a medium size cookie scoop (approximately 1 ½ Tbsp.), scoop chocolate ganache into pans. Decorate as desired while chocolate is still soft. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
To use: Bring 6 ounces of milk to just a boil. Stir in chocolate bomb until completely dissolved. Add 2 bombs if you want your hot chocolate extra rich. Bombs can be kept at room temperature, but they last longer in the refrigerator.
---
Homemade snack mix is a good choice for those who entertain over the holidays. Package in a cute holiday bag.
Praline Crunch Party Mix
4 cups rice Chex cereal
4 cups corn Chex cereal
2 cups pecan halves
¾ cup brown sugar, packed
½ cup light corn syrup
½ cup (1 stick) butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. baking soda
Preheat oven to 250 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine cereal and pecans. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine brown sugar corn syrup and butter. Bring to a boil while stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and baking soda. Pour over cereal mixture and stir until evenly coasted. Spread mixture onto prepare pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring mixture every 20 minutes. Pour onto a sheet of wax paper or parchment paper to cool. Break into pieces and package in bags.
---
Many people allow themselves to have a sweet tooth over the holidays. I've included a couple easy recipes that are delicious and make perfect treats or gifts.
Better Than Anything Toffee Recipe
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1 cup butter
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup milk chocolate chips-semi-sweet
Spray a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Spread the chopped pecans in a single layer on top of the parchment. Add butter and sugar to a heavy-bottomed 3 quart pan. Bring to a boil over medium low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar. Once the candy is boiling, stir occasionally, slowly and evenly, until the candy has reached 290 degrees or “hard crack” on candy thermometer. Once the candy has reached 290 degrees, remove from heat and gently stir in the vanilla. Carefully pour the mixture over the chopped pecans. Let the candy sit for a few minutes, undisturbed, before sprinkling chocolate chips over the top. Cover the baking dish with foil and let sit for 5 minutes or until chocolate has softened. Remove the foil and gently spread the softened chocolate until an even layer. Place in the refrigerator to cool, at least 2 hours. Lift the parchment paper and place on a cutting board. Use knife to gently break into small pieces. Store in airtight container in a cool place. Makes 24 pieces.
---
Rocky Road Peanut Clusters
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips-semi-sweet
1 cup butterscotch chips-semi-sweet
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 ½ cups roasted, lightly salted peanuts
1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows
Line a large baking sheet with waxed paper. Melt chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and vegetable oil together in a large microwave-safe container like a large Pyrex measuring cup. Heat on high for 30 seconds, stir, repeat until chips are melted and smooth. Quickly stir in the peanuts and marshmallows. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the waxed paper. You can make them large or small as you like. Let set in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before packing. Store in an airtight container. Makes 24 pieces.