Most holiday bake sales didn't happen this year due to the pandemic. If you have a sweet tooth, you still have time to make some copycat candies for the holidays. You can make an attractive candy plate, or package the candy as a perfect holiday gift for family and friends.
I've included a nice variety of no bake sweets that are quick to make using a few simple ingredients.
---
Polar Bear Paws are a candy copycat for SEE'S Candy, a highly addictive and super delicious sweet. It uses peanuts but you can use cashews if you prefer.
The Best Ever Polar Bear Paws
11 ounce bag candy caramel bits or caramel squares
3 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream
1 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
1 ½ cups unsalted peanuts
16 ounce package vanilla/white chocolate candy coating
In a medium microwaveable bowl, combine the caramel bits or squares, the heavy whipping cream, and the butter. Microwave for about 90 seconds, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. The first two times you stir the mixture, it will be kind of hard to stir, but you want to move the mixture around so it doesn't burn. Mixture will be smooth, glossy and melted around the 90 seconds mark. Stir in the vanilla, then pour in the peanuts and let set for 120 minutes to thicken. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop heaping tablespoonful mounds of the mixture scattered on the baking sheet, keeping them spaced so they don't seep together. Once they are made, freeze the baking sheet until the caramel mounds are solid, about 5-10 minutes. They should peel away from the paper when solid to handle. Prepare the candy coating according to the package directions or until smooth and melted. Dunk each caramel mound into the white candy coating using a fork to coat all sides. Return to baking sheet and repeat with remaining paws until all are coated. Serve when chocolate hardens..
Makes 18-20 pieces.
---
This chocolate candy is based on the Mounds bar. It only take four ingredients to make these amazing candies that taste better than store bought.
Copycat Chocolate Mounds Candy
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
2 cups powdered sugar
3 cups shredded coconut
16 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
Place a piece of wax paper in cookie sheet and set aside. Melt the butter in the microwave a few seconds. Mix the melted butter, powdered sugar and shredded coconut in a large mixing bowl. Roll into 36 balls and place back in bowl and refrigerate for about an hour until firm for rolling in chocolate. Melt chocolate. You can use a microwave or over a hot water bath. Roll each ball in the chocolate, quickly and lift with two forks. Place on waxed paper on cookie sheet. Don't let the balls touch so you may need two pans. Place in the refrigerator so that the chocolate can harden. Makes 36 candy balls.
---
Homemade Pay Day Candy Bars
3 cup salted peanuts
2 cups peanut butter chips
2 cup mini marshmallows
14 ounce can condensed milk
3 Tbsp. butter
½ tsp. vanilla
Grease 9×13 pan with butter. Spread half peanuts in pan. Melt butter and peanut butter chips in saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Stir in condensed milk, vanilla, and marshmallows. Stir until mixed. Pour mixture into prepared pan and top with remaining peanuts. Cut into bars and store in an airtight container.
---
Better Than Anything Toffee
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup milk chocolate chips
Spray a 9×9 pan with spray and line with parchment paper. Spread pecans layer on top of paper. Add butter and sugar in 3 quart pan. Bring to a boil over medium-low heat, stirring frequently to dissolve sugar. Once candy is boiling, stir occasionally. Cook slowly and evenly until the thermometer reaches 290 degrees or hard crack on candy thermometer. Once it reaches 290, remove from heat and gently stir in vanilla. Carefully pour over chopped pecans. Let sit a few minutes before sprinkling chocolate chips on top. Cover with foil to retain heat and let it sit for 5 minutes or until chocolate melts. Gently spread chocolate onto even layer. Place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Lift parchment paper out of the baking dish. Place on cutting board or solid surface. Use a knife and gently break into pieces. Store in air tight container in cool place.