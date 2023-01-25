With all the snow and cold weather we are having this winter, it makes me want to prepare comfort foods. I also don’t mind heating up the oven to do some baking so It’s a good excuse for me to try some new recipes.
Pizza is probably on most people’s list as a comfort food. This pot pie recipe is a unique way to make individual pizzas. It’s cooked like a pot pie and then flipped over so it’s similar to a deep dish pizza. I’ve included an easy recipe to make the pizza crust that works good as the yeast pizza dough needs to be stretched across the top of the dish. Baking the crust on top of the custard cup ensures that it’s crisp and brown and you won’t have a soggy crust. It’s best to use smaller, oven-safe bowls like a 10-ounce custard cup, as a larger one is more difficult to flip. Use a pot holder, as the hot cheesy filling can burn your hand.
Combine the yeast, 1 tsp. sugar and water in a small bowl; mix to combine and set aside. Mix flour, salt and remaining sugar in mixing bowl. Once the yeast mixture is foaming on top, add the oil and mix to combine. Add the yeast mixture to the flour and knead dough by hand until smooth and elastic. Set dough aside and allow to rise for at least an hour. Makes four pizza pot pies.
8 slices mozzarella cheese, cut into halves
4 slices provolone cheese
Additional pizza toppings as desired such as green peppers, onion, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, cooked Italian sausage or Canadian bacon.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 4 10-ounce Pyrex custard cups or oven-safe ramekins on the inside and on the sides of the outside. Place slices of cheese into custard cups by placing short ends of each piece of cheese in the middle of the bowl. Add 2 Tbsp. of pizza sauce into each cup on top of mozzarella cheese. Add desired pizza toppings, being careful not to overfill. Top with more pizza sauce if desired and one slice of Provolone cheese.
Divide the pizza dough into 4 equal size pieces and stretch each piece into circles 1 to 1½ inches larger than the top of the custard cup. Place the dough over the filling and gently press dough around the outside of the cup making a cover. Place on baking sheet in case the pie overflows and put in a preheated 400-degree oven, baking until crust is golden brown, 15-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and invert onto a serving plate. Carefully remove the pizza pot pie from custard cup with tongs or a fork and a pot holder as inside will be hot. It might be necessary to run a knife around the edge of the dough to loosen.
Easy ground beef pot pies are pure comfort food with rich gravy, and a delicious meat filling. It’s a simple, easy to make, delicious pot pie with a flaky crust. As long as are going to the work of making this recipe, you could prepare two; one for eating now and the other to be frozen and baked later. Add more flavor with onion or garlic powder or 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. You could also use leftover pot roast with some flavorful gravy as a filling for the pie.
1 ½ pounds ground beef, cooked
2 refrigerated pie crusts (usually sold together in a box)
3 cups potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
1 can of cream of chicken or mushroom soup
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a deep dish pie pan with a nonstick spray, and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine cooked ground beef, cooked cubed potatoes, frozen vegetables, cream soup and salt and pepper. Roll out the pie crust in a deep dish pie pan. Pour the beef mixture over the pie crust. Roll out the second crust over the beef mixture, wet bottom edge crust and press it against the lower crust creating a seal and flute edge. Whisk an egg in a small bowl and brush the top of the pie crust. Cut several slots on the top of the crust. Cook for 30 minutes or until the crust is golden. Yield: 8 pieces.
For some reason, I have been hungry for peach cobbler this winter. I found an easy peach cobbler recipe that is super tasty, super simple and super cost-effective. There are many versions of cobbler and I’ve found by putting the fruit in the bottom and spooning a batter on top works best, so the batter isn’t gooey. I made it using canned peaches so I can make this recipe year-round.
(Using fresh, frozen or canned peaches)
2 ½ to 3 cups sliced peaches (drain juice if using canned)
Ingredients for the Topping:
1 cup minus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the inside of pie dish or 8X8 baking dish. Put peaches in bowl and sprinkle with 1 tsp. lemon juice. Stir the cornstarch into the sugar and add to peaches in bowl; mix gently. Place sweetened peaches into the butter baking dish.
Make the easy peach cobbler topping (recipe below).
Sift flour and baking powder into bowl so they are evenly mixed. Cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then gently fold in the flour and baking powder (don’t over mix) Drop large spoonfuls of the dough onto the peaches in the pie dish. Bake for 35-45 minutes until the toping is baked through and golden brown. Allow to cool slightly and serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream. Yield: 6 servings.
