With all the snow and cold weather we are having this winter, it makes me want to prepare comfort foods. I also don’t mind heating up the oven to do some baking so It’s a good excuse for me to try some new recipes.

Pizza is probably on most people’s list as a comfort food. This pot pie recipe is a unique way to make individual pizzas. It’s cooked like a pot pie and then flipped over so it’s similar to a deep dish pizza. I’ve included an easy recipe to make the pizza crust that works good as the yeast pizza dough needs to be stretched across the top of the dish. Baking the crust on top of the custard cup ensures that it’s crisp and brown and you won’t have a soggy crust. It’s best to use smaller, oven-safe bowls like a 10-ounce custard cup, as a larger one is more difficult to flip. Use a pot holder, as the hot cheesy filling can burn your hand.

— Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.

