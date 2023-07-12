It’s a little early for my garden, but I am enjoying fresh vegetables and fruit at grocery stores and farmers markets. Even though much of the produce comes from out of state, I’m enjoying the seasonal produce.
---
Strawberries ripened fast this June with the warm weather. I’ve been able to buy delicious berries for as low as 99 cents a container. I’ve been enjoying them fresh and making freezer jam for later. I found this salad dressing recipe that is perfect on salads. It’s the best dressing with or without the poppy seeds.
Strawberry Salad dressing
2 cups halved fresh strawberries
1/3 cup orange juice
¼ of a red onion
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ½ tablespoons honey
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Add the strawberries, orange juice, onion, honey and salt in a blender or food processor. Blend until well combined. Slowly blend in the olive oil until just combined. Taste and add more salt or honey as desired. Pour into a mason jar, add the poppy seeds, cover and shake to combine. Store in the refrigerator and use within one week of making. Makes 1 ¾ cup dressing.
---
Cucumber salad is easily made with sliced cucumbers and onions. This recipe is a step up from the cukes soaked in vinegar with onion. Make the creamy tangy, Italian dressing 24 hour in advance for better flavor.
Creamy Italian Cucumber Salad
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon red or white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
pinch granulated sugar (about 1/8 teaspoon)
3 large cucumbers (peeled or not)
1 medium red onion sliced 1/8 to ¼ inch thick
Mix the dressing together and refrigerate 1 to 24 hours before serving. Mix dressing with the onion and cucumber. Serve immediately or chill for 1-2 days until ready to serve. 8 servings.
---
If you planted zucchini, you should be ready for the abundant harvest. Zucchini pizza bites are fun to make, taste good and are low in carbohydrates. It cooks up fast for a quick snack. You can salt the zucchini for 30 minutes to remove some of the water so the zucchini isn’t mushy. You cook it 5 minutes in the oven and then put under the broiler to get the cheese golden and gooey.
Zucchini Pizza Bites
2 large zucchini, cut ¼ inch thick slices
½ cup pizza or tomato sauce
1 teaspoon oregano
2 cups mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
pizza toppings as desired
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil and set aside. Slice zucchini ¼ inch thick and arrange on prepared baking sheet. Top zucchini slices with pizza sauce, oregano. Cheese and your favorite toppings. Bake 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Broil 5 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and melted. 6 servings.
---
This salad is a great summertime recipe. It’s especially good if you are a fan of cheeseburgers as the salad is packed with beef, cheese, tomatoes and bacon. It is easy to make in less than 20 minutes.
Cheeseburger Salad
1 pound ground lean beef
1 white onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup barbecue sauce, sugar free (optional)
1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced
1 head romaine lettuce, washed, dried and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 cup thousand island dressing
8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and chopped
½ cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/3 cup red onion, sliced
1/3 cup dill pickles, chopped
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
Cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Add barbecue sauce if you want and simmer 1 minute. Cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients including beef.
Toss and serve. Makes 6 servings.
---
You can make tasty homemade thousand island dressing. Combine the ingredients and put in a container all ready to serve. It lasts a week and the flavor gets better with time.
Thousand Island Dressing
½ cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
1 teaspoon white vinegar
¼ teaspoon onion powder