The first Father’s Day was celebrated in 1910 in Spokane, Washington, to honor a Dad who was a single parent to six children. A good way to treat Dad on Father’s Day is to cook his favorite dishes for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
I asked my husband Bruce what he’d enjoy for his special day. I’m sharing a couple favorite recipes that he’d like.
This recipe for smokey, tender barbecue ribs in a homemade sauce is an easy oven meal. It takes 2 ½ hours to get the results of perfectly cooked ribs. The first 45 minutes are at 450 degrees to sear the ribs and then turned down to 350 to finish cooking. The recipe is for 1 pound of ribs, but there is enough sauce to cover 2 pounds so you might as well make more ribs to enjoy later.
Barbecue Ribs
1 pound ribs
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups 7-Up
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup honey
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 cups barbecue sauce
2 Tbsp. liquid smoke
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut ribs and put on rack in large, shallow pan. Spread minced garlic over ribs. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. In the meantime, combine the remaining ingredients in saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove meat from oven and place in a clean pan. Pour sauce over meat. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake, uncovered for 1 ½ hours, brushing occasionally with sauce. 4 servings.
---
Juicy Lucy burgers are the ultimate cheeseburger. It’s made with two thin hamburger patties stuffed with cheese. You can use any good melting cheese like cheddar, American, pepper jack, mozzarella or Monterey jack. The cheese melts inside the burger so be careful when eating to let it cool for a few minutes, so you don’t burn the roof of your mouth. Use ground beef with a higher fat content.
Juicy Lucy Burger
1 ½ pounds ground beef 15-20 % fat content
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
3/4 tsp. garlic salt
1 tsp. black pepper
6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, cut into thin squares or rectangles
4 hamburger buns, split, buttered and toasted
Combine ground beef with Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and pepper in a large bowl, mix well. Form 8 thin patties from the beef. Each patty should be slightly larger than a slice of cheese. Divide the cheese and put on top of 4 of the patties. Top them with the remaining 4 patties, pinching the edges to form a tight seal. Preheat grill, a cast-iron or heavy-bottom skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers until well browned, about 4 minutes. The burger will puff up due to the steam From the melting cheese. Turn burger and prick the top of each to allow steam to escape, cook until browned on the outside and no longer pink on the inside; about 4 minutes. Serve with toasted hamburger buns. 4 servings.
---
An Arnold Palmer drink is a refreshing mocktail for a hot summer day. You usually use black tea, but you could use flavored like raspberry or orange pekoe. It tastes best if you make your lemonade and tea, but for convenience you can purchase store-bought ingredients — just make sure you get real lemonade and a good brand of unsweetened tea. You can make the drink an adult version by adding vodka. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you are serving a crowd. Make sure it gets stirred so everyone gets the correct amount.
Arnold Palmer Drink
Unsweetened tea:
6 cups water, boiling
5 tea bags
To make the tea: Measure water in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and take off heat. Add tea bags and steep for 2-4 hours until you get intensity you like your tea. Refrigerate overnight.
Lemonade:
½ cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1 ½ cups water
¼ cup sugar
To make the lemonade: In small sauce pan bring the water to a boil. Add the sugar and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat and cool. Juice the lemons until you have desired amount. Add the saucepan with simple syrup. Refrigerate.
Arnold Palmer
(Makes 1 serving)
4 ounces unsweetened tea
2 ounce lemonade
crushed or shaved ice
Use blender to make crushed ice. First pour in lemonade. Next pour in the tea. Stir with a spoon or a straw, garnish with a lemon slice.
---
Every one will enjoy a slice of this pizza brownie. Use whatever toppings your family likes to top the pizza.
Brownie pizza
¾ cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 ½ cups flour
¼ cup baking cocoa
1/ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
¾ cup chocolate M&M’s, divided
½ cup chopped walnuts, divided
¼ cup miniature marshmallow
¼ cup flake coconut
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in ½ cup M&M’s and ¼ cup walnuts. Spread on greased 14-inch pizza pan. Sprinkle with remaining M&M’s and walnuts. Top with marshmallows and coconut. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into wedges. Yield 10-12 servings.