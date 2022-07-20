Bruce, our daughter Beth and I made a mini vacation trip to Omaha last week. It is a good destination as it only takes six hours to get there. We enjoyed visiting my nephew, his wife and their two daughters.
We visited the Omaha zoo that takes up 160 acres. It was especially fun to go there as the girls showed us around to some of their favorite exhibits. After they left we took the tram ride around to see rest of the zoo.
In preparing for our trip, I found that Omaha is famous for Reuben sandwiches. My niece found a restaurant that was famous for one of the best Reuben sandwiches in Omaha. Its name was Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub so we had to go check it out. The melted Swiss cheese paired with tangy sauerkraut and corned beef in between layers of rye bread was delicious. It is suggested that you heat the meat separate so it will be hot when eating the sandwich. For a nice crispy exterior, you can use mayonnaise instead of butter on the bread. You can find corned beef at a deli and have it sliced for sandwiches.
My Favorite Reuben Sandwich
4 Tbsp. butter
8 slices rye bread
16 ounces corned beef, sliced thin
8 slices Swiss cheese
1 cup sauerkraut, drained and squeezed dry
½ cup Thousand Island dressing
Butter each slice of bread. Place four slices, butter side down, on the table or a cutting board. Spread the slices with 1 Tbsp. Thousand Island dressing and top with one slice of cheese, ¼ of the sauerkraut and ¼ of the corned beef. Spread remaining dressing on the second piece of bread and place on the top of sandwich, butter side out. Place in a skillet over medium low heat and cook until just golden and crisp. Flip and cook on remaining side. Cut in half and serve with additional dressing for dipping.
The sandwiches were delicious and I asked the waitress what was the secret of the sandwich. She smiled and said it just used Thousand Island dressing. I think they made a homemade dressing as it was delicious To make thousand Island dressing you only need a few simple ingredients like mayonnaise, ketchup. and sweet pickle relish. The base is sour cream and mayo and the tang comes from the vinegar and ketchup. I think it tastes better than store bought and it takes less than 5 minutes to prepare.
Thousand Island Dressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
3 Tbsp. ketchup or chili sauce
1 ½ Tbsp. white vinegar
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish or 1 ½ Tbsp. very finely diced dill pickle
½ tsp. onion powder
salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. Refrigerate for up to one week. Makes 1 cup.
---
On the way home we stopped at Le Mars, Iowa, a cute tourist town. It is the home of Blue Bunny ice cream and they have 55 decorated ice cream cone statues that are displayed all over town. The visitor center had just finished making a batch of homemade waffle cones. They are made in a waffle iron and shaped while they are still warm. They are quick and easy to make and they dipped theirs in candy coating and crushed M&M’s, pretzels, birthday sprinkles to make them special. After a few samples you got to select a couple flavors of ice cream to enjoy.
Homemade Waffle Cones
3 eggs
½ cup sugar
½ cup unsalted butter, melted
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 Tbsp. cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking powder
pinch of salt
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 Tbsp. milk
Preheat waffle cone maker. In a large bowl, add eggs, sugar, butter, and beat until well combined, about 1 minute. Next, add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and whisk until just combined. Add the vanilla extract, milk, and mix to combine. Take 2 Tbsp. of the waffle mix and add to the waffle maker and cook until done, or about 30 seconds. Once it’s done, place on a clean kitchen towel, and quickly work to roll into a cone using the cone roller ending with the edges face down. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then set aside to finish hardening. Serve with your favorite ice cream.