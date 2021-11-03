It’s time to consider making delicious homemade soups now that the temperatures are dropping. Nothing beats the smell of homemade soup cooking in the house. Some people can make a delicious pot of soup without a recipe. If you need a recipe, you might want to try one of these quick and easy soup recipes.
---
If you like cabbage rolls, but don’t like all the work involved, you can make a quick cabbage soup that has all the favors but is way less work. The rich hearty soup is quick to prepare and perfect on cold nights for an easy dinner.
Cabbage Roll Soup
2 tsp. olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
1 pound ground beef or ground turkey
1 onion
2 tsp. minced garlic
4 cups coarsely chopped green cabbage
2 carrots
4 cups beef broth
3-8 ounce cans tomato sauce
½ cup uncooked long grain rice
1 bay leaf
3 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 Tbsp. parsley
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add the ground beef and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, breaking up the meat with a spatula, until beef is browned, approximately 4-5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the cabbage, carrots, beef broth, tomato sauce, rice, bay leaf and brown sugar to the pot. Add more salt and pepper if needed. Bring to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes or until the rice is tender. Don’t over cook as rice will get mushy, Remove bay leaf and discard. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Yield: 8 servings.
---
You can make a hamburger soup if you have ground beef and need a recipe to use it. It is quick to make and you can customize it using vegetables you have like kale, squash, bell pepper, zucchini or peas.
Hamburger Soup
2 tsp. olive oil
½ cup onion
2 carrots
2 stalks celery
1 pound ground beef (use 90% doesn’t make soup greasy)
2 tsp. minced garlic
salt and pepper to taste
15 ounce can diced tomatoes
8 ounce can tomato sauce
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
6 cups beef broth
1 large russet potato, cut into ½ inch cubes
½ cup frozen corn
½ cup diced green beans
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pot. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until softened. Add the ground beef to the pot and season with salt and paper to taste. Cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until browned and mostly cooked through. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds more. Add the tomato, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, beef broth, and potato to pot. Bring to a simmer. Cook 25-30 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Taste and add additional salt and pepper as desired. Stir in corn and green beans and cook 5 more minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Yield: 6 servings.
---
French onion soup is a classic and can be made in the slow cooker or on top of the stove. The beef broth has a rich delicious flavor due to the herbs, butter and onion. The type of onion you use makes a difference in the flavor. Vidalia onion provides a sweeter taste, a yellow onion is not as sweet with a milder flavor and a white onion gives a stronger taste and caramelizes nicely. You can combine a couple types of onion for great flavor. The soup is topped with cheesy bread that makes it a filling and easy dinner. Usually it is Gruyere cheese, but you can use Swiss, mozzarella, Parmesan or even Monterey Jack cheese.
French Onion Soup
3 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup butter, cubed
2 tsp. Kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
8 cups beef broth or vegetable broth
½ cup red wine (optional)
1 bay leaf
1 tsp. dried thyme
2 beef bouillon cubes
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
16 slices French Baguette bread, sliced ¼ inch thick
8 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Slow cooker directions: Place onion, butter, salt and pepper in you slow cooker. Cook on high for 3-4 minutes until onions are tender. Stir onions and add in broth, wine, bay leaf, thyme, bouillon and Worcestershire. Continue cooking on high for 2-3 more hours. When ready to serve, remove bay leaf and ladle into oven safe bowls. Turn oven to broil and top with two slices bread, add cheese. Place bowls on a baking sheet and place under the broiler 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted.
On top of stove: In a large Dutch oven pan, over medium heat, melt butter and sauté onions for 10-12 minutes until they are golden and soft, Season with salt and pepper, add the broth, wine, bay leaf, thyme, bouillon and Worcestershire, Stir to combine. Bring to a boil and reduce hat to simmer, Cook for 1 hour uncovered; stirring occasionally. Top with bread and cheese following above directions. Yield: 8 servings.