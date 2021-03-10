St. Patrick’s Day is next week and I think of corned beef and cabbage, Irish potato recipes and delicious mint-flavored, green-colored desserts. (I personally don’t like lime-flavored recipes.) You can have the taste of Ireland with these quick and easy recipes.
---
Cabbage soup includes all the ingredients associated with St Patricks Day and is easy to prepare taking only 15 minutes. It makes a delicious, comforting stew that is simmered together in a slow cooker resulting in very tender corned beef and softened vegetables.
Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup
4 cups chicken stock
1 (12 ounce) bottle of beer (pale Ale)
1 ½ pounds of corned beef, cut into large chunks
1 ½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, diced into bite sized pieces
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 medium white onion, peeled and diced
1 small head green cabbage, quartered, cored and shredded
1 bay leaf
pinch of salt and pepper (you can flavor more when soup is done if needed)
fresh parsley to garnish
Add all ingredients in a large slow cooker and toss to combine. Cover and cook on Low for 7-8 hours or on High for 3-4 hours; until the meat is tender and shreds easily. Transfer the beef chunks for the stew to a separate plate and use two forks to shred it into bite sized pieces. Return the beef to the stew, stir to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Remove the bay leaf. Serve warm, garnished with fresh parsley. 6-8 servings.
---
Boxty is a traditional Irish potato dish. There is an old Irish rhyme; “Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan; if you can’t make boxty, you’ll never get a man.”
There are many different recipes for boxty, often using onion for more flavor and frying them in bacon grease. These potato cakes are crisp on the outside and tender in the inside. The recipe uses both shredded raw potatoes and mashed potatoes to form patties. You can garnish with scallions and cheddar cheese.
Irish Boxty
1 ½ cups grated raw potatoes
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
¼ teaspoon both salt and pepper
¼ cup olive oil
Toss the grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and milk; mix into potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop in potato mixture, forming patties into 2 inches in diameter. Fry on both sides until golden brown, 3-4 minutes per side. Drain on paper-lined towel plate. Serve warm. Makes 6 servings.
---
Shamrock Shake Pie is your favorite McDonalds Shamrock made into a no bake pie. It only uses 6 ingredients and can be made in 5 minutes.
Shamrock Shake Pie
2-3.4 ounce vanilla instant pudding mixes
2 cups milk
8 ounce cool whip, thawed
½ teaspoon mint extract
16 drops green food coloring
store bought graham cracker crust
In a large bowl, mix together the pudding mixes and the milk until well combined. Fold in the cool whip, mint extract and the green food coloring. Pour the mixture into a premade pie crust. Refrigerate until completely set, about 4 hours or overnight. Serve with whip cream and a cherry to garnish.
Cut into 8 slices.
---
These brownies are a big hit for a Saint Patricks Day dessert. They are quite rich so cut into small serving pieces. I like to add chocolate chips to the brownie mix for more flavor. Make sure you follow directions to allow layers time to set so your brownies look neat when cut.
Chocolate Mint Brownies
1 box (16 ounce) brownie mix
Water, vegetable oil and egg called for on brownie mix box
Filling: 2 tablespoons butter, softened
3 ounce cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
3 cups powdered sugar
¼-1/2 teaspoon mint extract
green gel food coloring
Topping: 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
1 1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/3 cup butter
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch square pan with foil, allowing some to hang over edges of pan for easy removal. Grease bottom, and sides of foil with shortening or cooking spray. Make and bake brownies as directed on box. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 1 1/2 hour.
In large bowl, beat softened butter and cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, add 2 tablespoons whipping cream; beat until blended. Slowly add the powdered sugar; beat until fluffy. Beat in mint extract. Beat in food color until desired color. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until set.
In a 2 quart saucepan, heat topping ingredients over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until melted and smooth. Remove from heat, let stand 15 minutes. Pour topping over filling, spread to cover. Refrigerate uncovered about 2 hours or until set. Using foil to lift, remove brownies from pan, and peel foil away. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes at room temperature before cutting. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator. 16 servings.