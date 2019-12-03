Most people would appreciate a delicious, consumable holiday gift. You might want to try some of these easy, fool proof recipes. They make treats that can be put in cute bags for Christmas gifts. The snacks are also perfect for your holiday entertaining. Cereal ingredients, sugar, nuts and butter are often on sale during the holiday season so it is a good time to make them.
I liked this recipe so much I saved two copies of it. You can use Crispix cereal instead of Rice Chex as it is sturdier so it won't crush when you stir it. The snack is delicious and not too sweet.
Praline Crunch Party Mix
4 cups Rice Crisp cereal
4 cups Corn Chex cereal
2 cups pecan halves
¾ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
½ cup (1 stick) butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. baking soda
Preheat oven to 250 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, combine cereal and pecans. In medium saucepan, over medium-high heat, combine brown sugar, corn syrup and butter. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and baking soda. Pour over cereal, mix and stir. Spread on prepared pan and bake 1 hour, tossing every 20 minutes. Pour onto sheet of parchment paper to cool. Break into pieces and put in airtight containers. Serves 10.
---
You could make a mix that combines nuts, Chex cereal and M&M's for a tasty and irresistible crunch snack mix. Use parchment paper on the pan so it doesn't stick.
Caramel Nut Snack Mix
½ cup butter
¾ cup white corn syrup
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 cups salted mixed nuts
12 ounce package crispy corn or rice cereal, like Chex
1-2 cups festive M&M's
Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Line 2 large jelly-roll pans with parchment paper. In a medium-size microwave safe bowl, mix butter, white corn syrup and brown sugar. Place the mixture in microwave and cook 2 minutes or until butter melts. Stir mixture until combined and smooth. Place the cereal and nuts onto the prepared pans. Pour the melted butter mixture over the cereal and nuts gently until the cereal and nuts are coated. Bake for 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Half way through, rotate the pans in the oven to prevent overcooking. Remove the pans from the oven and continue to stir the mix so it doesn't harden into one large piece. Once the mixture is cool, add in the M&M's and toss lightly to mix. Makes 18 servings.
---
This easy, crispy combination of cereal, popcorn, pretzels, nuts and candies coated with white chocolate makes a big batch and is perfect for parties and gifts. For Christmas gifts, use red and green M&M's.
Easy White Chocolate Party Mix
16 cups popped popcorn
3 cups Frosted Cheerios
1 package (10 ounces) fat-free pretzel sticks
2 cups M&M's (about 12 ounces)
1 ½ cups pecan halves
1 package (8 ounces) English toffee bits or brickle toffee bits
2 packages (10-12 ounces) white baking chips
2 Tbsp. canola oil
In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. In a microwave or heavy saucepan over low heat, melt baking chips with oil; stir until smooth. Pour over popcorn mixture and toss to coat. Immediately spread onto baking sheets. Let stand until set, about 2 hours. Store in airtight container. Yield: 9 ½ quarts.
---
You can purchase ready made Chex mix, but it is easy to make this fool proof, delicious homemade recipe that is a perfect snack for the holidays.
Christmas Eve Chex Mix
3 cups corn chex
3 cups rice chex
2 cups whole wheat chex
2 cups mixed nuts
2 cups bite-sized pretzels
2 cups garlic-flavor bite sized bagel chips or regular bagel chips
1 ½ stick (3/4 cups) butter, melted
2 tsp. seasoned salt
pinch salt
¾ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. In large bowl, mix the Chex cereals, mixed nuts, pretzels, and bagel chips. Set aside. Melt the butter in a bowl and mix in the Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt, garlic powder, onion powder and a good pinch of pepper. Pour the butter over the cereal mixture, tossing well for 3-5 minutes or until the cereal mixture is evenly coated. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool., about 15 minutes. Store in airtight container. Yields 14 cups.
---
Easy Chocolate Caramel Cashew Clusters
2 cups chocolate wafers, melted, divided
1 cup whole cashews, roasted and salted
22 pieces Kraft caramels
white chocolate wafers for garnish
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and set aside. Melt 1 cup chocolate wafers in microwave for 35 seconds, stir and do an additional 30 seconds until melted. Stir. Using a tablespoon, spread 1 tablespoon of chocolate to make 18. Put 4-6 cashews on top. Melt caramel in microwave for 30 seconds and check after additional 15 second intervals. Add spoonful on top of each. Melt rest of chocolate wafers and spoon over the top of the carmel and let set, Melt a few white wafers to drizzle over the top of each to garnish. Makes 18 clusters.