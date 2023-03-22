You can make easy homemade healthy, fresh and cost-effective recipes for foods your family uses. The recipes don’t have to be complex or complicated. If it’s a family favorite, double or triple the recipe so you have it on hand. These recipes use basic ingredients you probably already have and have complete control of the flavor of the end results. Combine and store in airtight containers.
It’s the time of year that maple trees are tapped to make maple syrup. If you like maple syrup, you can make a homemade maple-flavored syrup that only uses five ingredients and is ready in less than 30 minutes The quick and easy recipe uses pure vanilla and maple extract for flavor. Corn syrup and honey help thicken. (if you use honey, your syrup will be thinner.)
¼ cup honey or corn syrup
Combine the sugar, honey and water in a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Turn heat to medium-low and continue to simmer for 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes. Then stir in the maple and vanilla extract. Serve immediately or allow to cool and store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for up to one to two months. Serve over pancakes, waffles or french toast. Makes 3 cups, 24 servings.
Honey butter can be made at home and is perfect on everything from bagels to toast to muffins. This easy-to-make, economical, honey butter uses two ingredients. Jazz up the flavor by adding cinnamon; start with one teaspoon.
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
Take the butter out of the refrigerator at least 30 minutes prior to starting the recipe so it has a chance to soften up. Add the butter to a mixing bowl, and using an electric hand mixer, beat the butter until it’s fluffy. Pour in the honey and salt and continue mixing until you’ve got a smooth mixture. Transfer the honey butter to a bowl or jar and store in the refrigerator. Makes 16 servings.
This quick and easy cheese sauce is versatile and tastes great on everything from broccoli to bread. The creamy texture sauce is ready in minutes. It is better to shred your cheddar cheese than using the shredded in a bag.
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese
Melt butter in saucepan on medium high heat. Whisk in flour and milk slowly. Add cheese to melt. Stir until thickened and serve. Makes 12 servings.
Homemade BBQ sauce is easy to make and this recipe is a perfect combination of sweet and spicy flavor. It can be used on grilled chicken, chicken wings, ribs, pulled pork and meatballs. You can customize — add more sugar for sweeter flavor, add a dash of hot sauce for spicier flavor, and add liquid smoke for smoked flavor. It’s simple to make; just add all the ingredients to saucepan and simmer to thicken.
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
¼ cup apple cider vinegar or red or rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire saucepan
1/2 tsp. paprika, more to taste
½ tsp. garlic powder, more to taste
Combine the ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20-30 minutes, or until it has begun to thicken. Salt and pepper to taste.
Homemade seasonings are quick and easy to make. These popular seasoning recipes are economical to make. Use fresh spices for better flavor. Mix, put in airtight containers and label with name and date made.
This chicken seasoning makes a big batch that is savory and flavorful. It makes any piece of chicken taste incredible, and it’s especially good for barbecue season.
Homemade Chicken Seasoning
1 tsp. crushed dried rosemary
Combine all ingredients. Mix and store in air-tight container.