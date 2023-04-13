It’s been a while since I shared pizza themed recipes. These tasty recipes use pizza sauce and other pizza ingredients to make quick, easy family meals.
---
Make a variation of meatloaf with a pizza taste in a round cake pan. It’s easy to serve; just cut a wedge of pizza meatloaf.
Pizza Meatloaf
1 lb lean ground beef
½ cup dry Italian-style bread crumbs
1 egg
2/3 cup pizza sauce, divided
¾ cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
¼ cup sliced fresh mushrooms
pepperoni slices
2 Tbsp. chopped green peppers
2 Tbsp. sliced black olives
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, egg and 1\3 cup of pizza sauce just until blended. Press meat mixture into even layer in 8 inch round pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until done (160 degrees), topping with remaining pizza sauce, cheese and remaining ingredients after 20 minutes. This meatloaf can be baked in a 9 inch round pan reducing the baking time to 20 to 25 minutes and topping with remaining pizza sauce and cheese and ingredients after 10 minutes. 4 servings.
---
You can combine the taste of chicken and pizza in this quick and easy recipe. The chicken is cooked before you add the pizza toppings. If the breasts are thick, you can cut it in half so it cooks quicker.
Pizza Chicken
16 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 cup tomato sauce
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
salt and pepper to taste
2/3 cup shredded Italian or pizza blend cheese
3 Tbsp. mini pepperoni
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Make incisions in the chicken “hasselback“ style, about ½ inch apart, being careful not to cut all the way through the chicken. Spoon about half of the tomato sauce into an even layer on the bottom of an 8X8 inch baking dish. Top with chicken. Spoon the remaining sauce on top of the chicken and in between the chicken slices. Sprinkle garlic and onion powder, Italian seasoning and salt and pepper on top of chicken. Bake chicken about 20-25 minutes or until nearly cooked through. Sprinkle cheese on top and in between chicken slices. Top with pepperoni. Bake additional 5-10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and cheese is melted. 4 servings
---
Make a quick, hearty pizza casserole in a half hour. You can reserve some of the cheese and sprinkle on top to garnish with the basil before serving. This recipe tastes even better the second day if you have left overs.
Pizza in a Bowl
8 ounces uncooked rigatoni (about 3 cups)
¾ pound ground beef or Italian sausage
½ cup chopped onion
15 ounces pizza sauce
2/3 cup condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
3 ½ ounces sliced pepperoni
optional chopped fresh basil
Cook rigatoni according to package direction drain. Meanwhile in large skillet cook beef and onion over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles, drain. Add pizza sauce soup and cheese, Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Add rigatoni and pepperoni to beef mixture. Heat stirring to combine. Top with basil. 6 servings
---
You can make a fun pull apart pizza bread for a snack. It’s an easy appetizer stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
Pizza Monkey Bread
2-16 ounce package of buttermilk biscuits
¼ cup melted butter
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. of minced garlic
1 Tbsp. of Italian seasoning
½ cup pepperoni cut in half and quarters
2 cups mozzarella cheese
1 cup marinara sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a bundt pan. Cut biscuits into quarters. In a medium bowl combine olive oil, butter, Italian seasoning and garlic. Add biscuits to bowl and coat biscuits with the butter mixture. Make sure to cover all sides of the biscuits. Place on layer of biscuits in the bottom of the bundt pan. Add a layer of mozzarella cheese add pepperoni. Repeat this 3 times and then top with the remaining biscuits. Bake 30 minutes until golden. Let cool 10 minutes. Knife around bundt pan for easy removal. Place pan over plate and flip over. Enjoy with marinara sauce.