When August arrives you have an abundance of seasonal produce. It is nice to make meals that include vegetables from the your garden or the farmers market.
Zucchini Boats is a great way to use the zucchini. They are tasty and simple to make. You can pre-cook the zucchini halves in the oven for 10 minutes and also microwave the zucchini pulp 2-3 minutes to make sure the zucchini gets cooked. You can use Italian sausage instead of ground beef and add fresh basil for more flavor.
Zucchini Boats
2 medium zucchini (about 8 inches)
3/4 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
½ cup chopped fresh mushrooms
½ cup chopped sweet red peppers
½ cup chopped green pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2 Tbsp. spaghetti or marinara sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Trim the ends off zucchini. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; scoop out pulp, leaving 1/2 inch shells. Finely chop pulp. In a skillet, cook beef, zucchini pulp, onion, mushrooms, peppers over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Remove from the heat. Add ½ cup cheese, spaghetti sauce, salt and pepper; mix well. Spoon into the zucchini shells. Place in a greased 13×9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees until zucchini is tender 25-30 minutes. 4 servings
This pizza recipe is another tasty way to use your abundance of zucchini. It’s a pizza without the bread crust. It is important to be sure to squeeze the liquid from the zucchini so the crust isn’t soggy. There are lots of options to top with your favorite pizza toppings. If you don’t have Italian tomato sauce, you can make your own by using tomato sauce and 1 tsp. Italian seasoning.
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
4 cups shredded unpeeled zucchini
1/2 tsp. salt
2 large eggs
½ cup Parmesan cheese
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup cheddar cheese, divided
1 pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 can (15 ounces) Italian tomato sauce
1 medium green or sweet red pepper, optional
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place zucchini in colander, sprinkle with salt. Let stand 10 minutes, then squeeze out moisture. Combine zucchini, eggs, Parmesan cheese and half mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Press into 13×9 inch pan or 3 quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes. Meanwhile in a large sauce pan, cook beef and onion over medium heat until no longer pink. Break meat into pieces, drain. Add tomato sauce, spoon over zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, add green pepper. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted about 20 minutes longer. 8 servings.
Tender squash, gooey cheese and a crunchy topping makes a good side dish. This quick and easy is a good way to use yellow squash. You could also use zucchini for this recipe. Corn flakes or bread crumbs can be used for the crumbs.
Yellow Squash Casserole
4 cups sliced yellow squash
½ cup onion
35 buttery round crackers (1 sleeve)
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
2 eggs, beaten
¾ cup milk
2 Tbsp. butter
1 tsp. salt
pepper to personal taste
optional ½ tsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. butter (with cracker topping)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in a small amount of water. Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well and place in large bowl. In a medium bowl, mix together cracker crumbs and cheese. Stir half the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions. In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk, then add to squash mixture. Stir in 2 Tbsp. melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into 9 X 13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 Tbsp. butter. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until lightly browned. 10 servings.
I’m finally getting some ripe tomatoes on my plants. You can make some tasty fried green tomatoes using green or partially ripe tomatoes.
Fried Green Tomatoes
4 large green tomatoes
2 eggs
½ cup milk
1/2 cup flour
½ cup cornmeal
½ cup Panko bread crumbs
1 tsp. Kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
oil for frying
Slice tomatoes ¼-1/2 inch thick. Whisk eggs and milk together in medium sized bowl. Scoop flour into a plate. Mix cornmeal, bread crumbs, salt and pepper on another plate. Dip tomato into flour to coat, then dip tomatoes into milk and egg mixture. Dredge in bread crumbs to completely coat. In a large skillet, pour enough vegetable oil (enough for ½ inch) in pan. Put tomato in pan batches of 4-5 so you don’t crowd or let them touch each other. Flip when browned. Drain on a paper towel. 4-6 servings.