FRIDAY, FEB. 28: Bill Litzau, second left, and Open Highway are bringing their hard-driving country sound to Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. The music starts at 9 p.m.
MUSIC AT MAIN STREET
Bill Litzau and Open Highway
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
