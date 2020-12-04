Hello from the Children’s Desk! With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are staying home more, and our kids are schooling at home most of the time. Mix in the colder weather, and we can all experience a case of the “I’m bored!” This is when your library can be a huge help.
Not only do we have books for every age and interest, we also offer Take & Make kits and other digital programs. The Take & Make kits are small craft kits for children 3-12 years old. We also offer take home Makerspace kits for older kids and teens. Check the Litchfield Public Library’s website and social media such as Facebook and Twitter to get up-to-date information on programs and when these kits are available for pickup.
I also want to mention that the library has many how-to books about crafts, sewing, science and STEM projects, writing prompts, cooking and baking, and games. This is a great way to create something such as holiday decorations, school projects, and homemade gifts. These books are available for children, teens, and adults across the library collections. Some examples of books that we have in our children’s collection at the Litchfield library include:
“Homemade Fun: 101 Crafts and Activities to do with Kids” by Rae Grant
“Recycled Crafts Box: Sock Puppets, Cardboard Castles, Bottle Bugs and 37 More Earth-Friendly Projects & Activities You Can Create” by Laura C. Martin
“Cool Engineering Projects: Fun & Creative Workshop Activities” by Rebecca Felix
“Edible Science: Experiments You Can Eat” by Jodi Wheeler-Toppen
“A Kid’s Guide to Sewing: Learn to Sew with Sophie & Her Friends: 16 Fun Projects You’ll Love to Make & Use” by Sophie Kerr
“Learning to Knit” by Dana Meachen Rau
“Picture Yourself Writing Poetry: Using Photos to Inspire Writing” by Laura Purdie Salas
“Bad Kitty Makes Comics…: And You Can Too!” By Nick Bruel
“The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook” by Food Network
“Come to My Tea Party: A Cookbook for Children” by Nancy Akmon
“The Great Games Book: Over 30 Popular Games to Make and Play From Around the World” by Susan Adams
“Big Book of Playtime Activities” by Ray Gibson
Doing crafts, games, cooking and other D.I.Y. projects with children is more than just a way to keep them busy. These types of activities teach children many concepts to include math, science, literacy, and life-skills. When a child completes a project they also get a boost in their self-esteem, especially if they were able to do most of the creating work themselves. Keep in mind it is more about the process and experience than having a picture perfect final result. If possible, display the child’s creations proudly somewhere in your home where everyone can see them.
Be sure to check the online library catalog for activity books in your range of interests or give the library a call and we also help you get books. Remember to check our website to find out when our Take & Make kits are available for pick up.
Until next time, happy reading!