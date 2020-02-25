An annual tradition will continue this year with the Litchfield Community Cantata/Worship.
This year's cantata theme is "Seven Victories for Holy Week," and it will take place a 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Rehearsals are planned, for Tuesdays and Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 1. Other rehearsal dates are Sundays, March 8, 15 and 29, and Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17 and 31. Sunday rehearsals will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday rehearsals will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be no rehearsal March 22 or March 24. All rehearsals will be in Litchfield High School choir room.
A dress rehearsal is planned for April 4.
All singers are asked to attend at least five rehearsals.
Songs will be available online, so participants will be able to practice on their own, as well.