Darwin’s annual celebration of all things twine ball brought large crowds to town Saturday for Twine Ball Day.
The festival celebrates the town and its quirky claim to fame — the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged “largest ball of twine collected by a single person.”
The twine ball, perched protectively under an enclosed building on main street, is the centerpiece of the celebration. But there was plenty of activity throughout Saturday, beginning with the Twine-K run, and continuing throughout the day with sand volleyball tournament, craft fair, kids pedal tractor pull, parade and other attractions.