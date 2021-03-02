The Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota will stage the third annual Central MN Idol online at www.youthchorale.org at 7:30 p.m. March 28.
Central MN Idol is a competition among local performers who are not only competing, but also raising money for a charity of their choice. Dan Barth will once again be the master of ceremonies as the annual event goes online. The performers and their charities are: Justin Ploof competing for Owen’s Night Out, Jeff Engholm competing for Tri-County Humane Society, Jen Lamb-Randolph competing for The Beautiful Mind Project, and Aksel Krafnick competing for Anna Marie’s Alliance. Audience members will vote for the winner through donations which will be split equally between the Youth Chorale and the charity. Voting begins March 20 and will conclude during the online competition, March 28.
The fundraiser includes performances by each contestant, as well as the YCCM choirs. For information about YCCM, or to view the concert, visit www.youthchorale.org.