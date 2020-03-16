Litchfield High School and Middle School choirs performed back-to-back concerts Thursday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Middle School Choirs — sixth- and seventh-grade, Junior Dragonaires and eighth grade — performed eight songs in all, a mix of tunes from Civil War folk song “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” to Billy Joel pop song “”Lullabye.”
That concert was followed by the high school groups — Bel Canto, Dragonaires and Women’s. Bel Canto and Women’s choirs each performed three songs, while the Dragonaires performed five numbers.
In addition to the groups, the concert featured solos by Abigail Johnson, Portia Lawrence and Anna Euerle, each of whom competed in the region choir contest. Euerle and Lawrence each earned Best at Site recognition.
Litchfield High School had 32 students sing solos at the Region 5A competition Feb. 24, with 22 of those students receiving the highest rating of four starts.