I’m not much of a fisherman but I understand the concept: Go out on a hopefully secluded lake; enjoy the peace and calm while casting from a pier or boat; catch a few fish, and come back home with a smile on your face and an exaggerated story about that one fish that got away. Oh, and I forgot about the huge amount of money that goes to outlet and bait stores to fully stock the gear.
Many people have asked about the Litchfield Christmas Light show. Questions like: What ever possessed you to do this? How long does it take you to set all this up? What do your neighbors think about this? Are the lights bright in your windows, and don’t they bother you at night? And most often ... HOW MUCH IS YOUR ELECTRIC BILL?
While these are all questions I would probably ask myself about someone else’s show, I don’t normally tell the truth about the answers. I like to tell them some wild stories about how I convinced my wife to let me try this, but you are going to get the true story right now. It started out like most classic novels: with a blow up snowman.
About 12 years ago, we hosted a German foreign exchange student in our home from Litchfield High School for a year. We decided to decorate the house with what my wife, Shelly, called, “this cute inflatable snowman,” because we thought it would be good to show some Christmas spirit to our new visitor. The snowman was 6 feet tall and puffed up to about four times the size of my two sons at the time.
The boys and I proudly put it in the front yard and watched it wave to everyone that drove by all season long. Our boys would come home from school and say, “Is Frosty still there?”
The next year I decided to add some lights to the house and bushes to accompany Frosty, who had become a member of the family. My wife had one request, “Please don’t make it look like Christmas threw up on the yard!”
Over the years, I added a few more strings of lights. Some we bought as a family and some just showed up from somewhere that year. (Wink, wink.) Each year, my wife, would say the classic movie phrase from Christmas Vacation, “Don’t you think you’re overdoing it, Dad!” To which I would reply, “Shelly, when was the last time I overdid anything?” But what she had hoped I didn’t notice was, each year she would buy a new inflatable lawn decoration because she would say, “Frosty was lonely.”
Each year, more lights showed up. More inflatables would be placed in the yard, but there was still something missing for me. I was the band director here in Litchfield, and what was missing was music. I had to figure out how to get my love for music to connect with my love for Christmas lights. So, I reluctantly showed my wife a YouTube video of a house that did a light show synchronized to music and said, “Honey, (because that’s what you say when you are going to ask for too much) would it be OK if I tried to do something like this?” I’m not sure how to document the expression that came to her face, but she buckled and knew I would try it anyway. So, she agreed.
That first year, we created a music show. I started in July, building the technology used to create these shows. Most of it was trial and error since there wasn’t much to go on back then. I purchased a controller that had 16 channels of on/off. I thought that was great! We built a show with one song that repeated over and over and blinked on and off to the beat of the music. It didn’t take long to find out this was something people got joy out of. It wasn’t just the peace and quiet of me working alone on a project anymore. It was a half dozen cars a night that would come to see the blinking lights.
Needless to say, I WAS PUMPED! One of the best things in the world is to be able to do what you love to do, but when you get to see others have joy from what you do, it’s like getting a present every time. The next year, I doubled down and started learning about LED strips that light up in three colors; then came animation with characters and speaking parts; lighted instruments that play; Christmas trees that make shapes, and video walls that display words and pictures.
It’s grown. Now my wife would say, “Christmas has definitely thrown up on our yard.” We now run over 70,000 channels of light information over three houses and looking for more. We have hundreds of cars lined up on the streets each night, and we have 15 different songs that rotate through the night. But the reason for doing it remains the same. We love to see the joy on people’s faces when they see the lights.
Joy is something that can be taken away or given to someone. We choose to give joy.
One of the ways we are doing that this year is to use the donations we get to help feed students in Litchfield who don’t have food to eat on the weekends. We provide Hope Ministries with funding to make sure those students have something to eat. A link for Hope Ministries can be found on our website at LitchfieldChristmasLights.com.
Remember the fishing concept? For me, the same thing applies to Litchfield Christmas Lights. I head outside on a hopefully sunny and warm day. Enjoy the organized laying of miles of electric and control wires. Hook up a few strands of lights and go back inside with a smile on my face and look forward to the exaggerated stories this show will create in people who watch it. Oh, and I forgot about the money that goes to outlet stores baiting me to buy more.
So, if you’re wanting the answers to any of the common questions, here are my “fishing story” answers.
How many lights do you have? 70,000. Not all are set up.
How much money have you spent on this show? $1 million (holding my pinky finger to my mouth).
Are you tired of the songs? YES! Because it takes about eight to 12 hours to program a song while listening to it.
Do your kids help set up? As little as possible. They haven’t caught the bug for this, yet.
What do your neighbors think about it? Truthfully, I’m not sure. I think they have divided opinions, but I definitely want them involved.
Do you mind people staring at your house? Only if the lights aren’t on! Then it gets creepy.
How much is your electric bill? Almost all our lights are LED, and they are only on for short times, so the bill isn’t as bad as you might think. I’d be glad to share it with you!
Above all, we want to sincerely thank all those who come to see the lights, and we hope they put you and your family in the Christmas spirit and bring you joy. Help those who are needing help and have a very Merry Christmas, from the Ceasars.