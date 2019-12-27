THURSDAY, JAN. 9: Interested in the strategy used during the Civil War? Jeff Niedenthal and Bruce Nelson will kick off the 2020 Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. The subject of their presentation is "The Union vs. the Confederacy: Whose Strategy was Stronger?" A single membership is $30 and a family membership is $40. Benefits include free admission, free access to the G.A.R. Hall Civil War Library and a one-of-a-kind Litchfield G.A.R. Hall medallion. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.