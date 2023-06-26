Ant and Grasshopper

CLIMB Theatre brings its play “The Ant and the Grasshopper” to Meeker County libraries over the next couple of weeks.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

In partnership with the Meeker County Libraries, CLIMB Theatre will present its summer reading play, “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” at county libraries in the next two weeks.

Performances are planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Cosmos Library; 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Litchfield Library; 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Grove City Library; and 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Dassel Library.

Tags