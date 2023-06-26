In partnership with the Meeker County Libraries, CLIMB Theatre will present its summer reading play, “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” at county libraries in the next two weeks.
Performances are planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Cosmos Library; 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Litchfield Library; 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Grove City Library; and 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Dassel Library.
In this continuation of Aesop’s Fable, “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” two friends compete together in the “Find Your Voice” competition. However, hardworking Ant and playful Grasshopper struggle to find their harmony. With the help of Queen Bee and the audience, Ant and Grasshopper will learn to BEE Kind, BEE a Friend, and BEE Together as they work toward creating a sound where everyone’s voice is a part of the chorus.
The performance is around 35 minutes long and is best suited for children up to 10 years old.
This project is funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
CLIMB’s interactive programming allows kids in the audience to practice CLIMB’s A.R.E.A.S. (Accountability, Resiliency, Empathy, Advocacy, and Self-Regulation) and help the characters work through tough social situations.
CLIMB Theatre is a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning in a way that is intentionally intersectional. Based out of Inver Grove Heights, the touring company brings programming to schools, libraries, and more across the Midwest. Their mission is to inspire and propel people towards acts that benefit themselves, others, and their community. To bring CLIMB to your community, call 800-767-9660 or email mail@climb.org. To learn more, visit www.climb.org.