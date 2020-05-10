Pioneerland libraries are now offering contact-free curbside delivery at most locations. While our buildings remain closed to the public until further notice due to the pandemic, we are getting library materials out to patrons in a safe manner.
At Litchfield Library, curbside hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 1-4 p.m. At Dassel Library, those hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. At Grove City Library, they’re Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m., and Fridays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. At Cosmos Library, appointments are Wednesdays and Fridays, 2-5 p.m.
To request library books, DVDs, and CDs, go to the library catalog at iii.pioneerland.lib.mn.us, or call the library. By calling the library, you can also request magazine issues and, if we have them on hand, newspapers with the exception of the Independent Review.
Delivery is happening between Pioneerland libraries but not between library systems. You can request things from other libraries in our system but not from other parts of the state at this time. Items are likely to take longer to arrive than in normal times.
Once your requested materials are ready, library staff will call you to schedule a pickup time. You will not get email notifications at this point.
At your appointment time, please park in the designated spot. At Litchfield, that’s on Marshall Avenue in front of the library’s front doors. If you’re walking or biking, we ask that you wait by the parking sign. Call the library to let us know you’re there, and we’ll bring your bag of items out to the designated spot in front of the library, which for Litchfield is a table. Your items will have been checked out to you in advance. When the staff member goes back into the building, you may go to the table to pick up your bag. You will get a due date slip with your materials. Everything including DVDs currently has a due date four weeks from the checkout date.
We cannot take money or returned library items at the curbside pickup table, so we are not collecting fines at this time. Please put all returns in the book drop. We follow a procedure to quarantine returned items for at least 72 hours after they’re returned before we check them in, in accordance with current best practices for libraries.
Do not use the curbside service or return library materials if you or anyone in your household are feeling ill. Please contact the library and we will renew your materials or reschedule your appointment.
We are unable to meet you at the door at this time, so please call or email the library if we can assist you with research, library card issues, ebooks or anything else. The Litchfield Library number is 320-693-2483 and the email address is litchfield.staff@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. My email address is elizabeth.cronk@pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
To do a little browsing of new books, look for the window displays facing the sidewalk along Marshall Avenue. I’m also making some videos featuring our new books when I can. Follow the Litchfield Library Facebook page for updates or check out our new website at litchfield.lib.mn.us.