Curbside pickup is tremendously popular at the Litchfield Library. Meeker County people love their books!
We’re in the process of expanding our curbside hours to meet the demand.
If you’d like to order some items for curbside pickup, but you can’t think of specific titles you want, you can go to the main page of the Pioneerland catalog and click on “New Items Purchased” near the bottom of the page. Some of Litchfield’s newest books are on display in the front windows along the sidewalk, so stroll by and do some window shopping. I’m also posting videos and photos of the new items on the library’s Facebook page from time to time.
You might think you’re bothering us if you call and don’t know exactly what you want to order. But for me, those requests can be a lot of fun. I’ve had people ask for books by a particular author, whatever we have on the shelf. I’ve had people tell me who their favorite authors are and ask for recommendations for authors who might be similar. I’ve been asked for a stack of picture books. Those are all legitimate requests and we are happy to pull some things together. You could also ask for some books on a subject you want to read about, whether the books are for a child or an adult.
If you happen to still have winter reading punch cards at home and you’d like to get the prize you’d intended to pick up, you can put those cards in the book drop and talk with us on the phone about which prize you’d like – or write us a note on the sheet. We can arrange to get those to you through curbside pickup, especially if we can coordinate that with your book appointment. We still have mugs, mouse pads, earrings, car chargers, and candy bars. We even have a couple of the bags that we managed to acquire from another library at the end of the program, so you could let us know if you didn’t get one when we ran out this winter. We’ll plan to do a really late final prize drawing for the local restaurant gift certificates, so that’s another reason to drop those sheets off. I’m hoping they don’t get lost in the book drop!
The summer reading program will work in a similar way. We won’t sign kids up this year. But starting the second week of June, we’ll have summer reading game sheets available to be put in your curbside appointment bags. When you schedule your book pickup time, you can tell staff how many kids you need sheets for. Completed sheets can be dropped in the book drop, and prizes will be given out through curbside delivery, preferably when the family’s books are being picked up. We recognize that families may be tired of distance learning and that tracking reading time may not be your priority this summer. But if it makes your kids happy to participate in the summer reading program, we want to offer that option. The most important thing is that kids keep reading and that parents keep reading to them, whether you keep track of that time or not. Watch the library’s website and Facebook page for more information about the summer reading program in June.
We will miss Jan Pease at the library. If you send a retirement card to her in care of the library, we will be sure to get it to her. Jan deserves as much celebrating as we can give her for her decades of excellent service to the community. From what I’ve seen in the past decade working alongside her, I know she has had a profound impact on so many people’s lives, both children and adults. She has lived her calling of helping others every day she worked here, which I’m sure she will continue to do – but on her own schedule. Congratulations to Jan on her retirement and on her long career at the library!