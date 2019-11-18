Coming Together in Song Mass Choir
Under the direction of Jim Nelson, the mass choir featuring all performers will close out Coming Together in Song X.

 File photo

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20, SATURDAY, NOV. 23: Under the direction of Jim Nelson, the mass choir is rehearsing 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 4-5 p.m. Saturday both at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. The is performing Sunday as part of the Coming Together in Song Concert 4 p.m. at Christ the King. This annual event is a fundraiser for Common Cup Ministry. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud at 320-484-2358.

