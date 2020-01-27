If you're a whiz with bean bags, there are two opportunities to play: Dassel-Cokato is hosting a "Battle of the Bags" Cornhole League 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays: Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 20, March 5, 19, April 2, 16 at Cokato Elementary School lunch room, 200 Fifth St. S.W., Cokato. Register online at isd466.org or call D-C Community Education at 320-286-4120. If you prefer to play closer to home, Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. is hosting a cornhole league 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 19-April 29. For more information, call Robert at 469-605-5983.