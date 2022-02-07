There’s nothing like a ball to break up the winter doldrums.
Especially if it’s a Frozen Ball.
At least that’s the way participants in the Winter Frozen Ball, staged by Litchfield Early Childhood Family Education, seemed to view things Friday at Wagner Education Building gym.
“We do two of these every year,” Lori Mattice, a program assistant with ECFE, said the the ball. “We have one in the fall, and then the winter one is kind of more of a dance. And there’s activities for them to do.”
The winter ball didn’t happen last year, due to COVID-19, but organizers wanted to bring it back this year. And there was no doubt about the theme, which was based on the popular Disney movie franchise, “Frozen.”
The original “Frozen” was released in 2013, and not longer after that, Litchfield ECFE decided to make it the theme for its winter ball. The movies two “princess” characters, sisters Anna and Elsa, are prime attractions, as demonstrated by the children who waited in line to have their pictures taken with them (actually Litchfield High School students Kylie Guggemos and Grace Hicks) or to dance with them.
ECFE put an attendance cap of 150 people on the Winter Frozen Ball, due to COVID. And cost for a ticket to the ball increased to $10 per family this year, as they sought to cover rising expenses for the event.
Mattice admitted there was some concern that the cost might adversely affect attendance, but that wasn’t an issue as registrations easily reached the 150 limit.
“We have a lot of families who are in our programs who attend, but it’s open to the community, too,” Mattice said. “Families have a lot of fun with it.”