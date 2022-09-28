More than 150 years after their ancestors gathered at a hastily built stockade near Forest City to shelter against an impending attack from Dakota warriors, Joe Yanish and his son, Gabe, helped recreate those days Saturday afternoon.
The Yanishes were among about 100 actors who gathered at the rebuilt and reimagined Forest City Stockade for filming of scenes in the movie adaptation of local author Dean Urdahl’s novel “Uprising.”
The book, a work of historical fiction set in 1862 during the U.S.-Dakota War, includes mention of many locations in Meeker County and throughout central Minnesota, including Forest City, Acton, where the conflict erupted when white settlers were killed by a group of Dakota men, and others.
Director Christopher Forbes, who took on the project after reading Urdahl’s book and being impressed by the story and dialogue, also has spoken highly of the Forest City Stockade as a movie set, saying that, “I couldn’t ask for better. I couldn’t build it better.”
Meanwhile, the area residents have taken a great interest in the filming, as well. Urdahl put out a sort of casting call via social media and other venues a couple of months ago, and with the help of Tim Nelson, director of Litchfield Community Theatre musicals the past couple of years, found a large group of people willing to play soldiers, settlers and other roles in the movie.
Few likely had the connection to the actual events that the Yanishes do, however.
“Gabe Yanish, 16, is the seventh generation to live on the family farm near Forest City. His great-great-great-great-grandfather on his mother, Erin’s side of the family — yep, that’s four “greats” — Joachim Schultz sent his family into the safety of the stockade in Forest City in 1862. Joe Yanish’s ancestors also sought refuge at the stockade.”
Schultz himself stayed on his farm, “because he was friends with the Indians,” Erin Yanish said, adding that according to family lore, he narrowly avoided an untimely death when warriors from South Dakota arrived in the area. They were ready to kill him before local Dakota intervened, explaining that Schultz provided them with tobacco and other goods, “so he was left unharmed,” she said.
That story isn’t told in “Uprising,” but the family link to the events of the period made her husband’s and son’s participation in Saturday’s filming special, Erin Yanish said as she used her smart phone to record the numerous takes of the movie-making process.
Filming of the movie continued Saturday and Sunday, and will resume again this coming weekend at the stockade. Along with area residents, filming will include Dakota descendants, Urdahl said.