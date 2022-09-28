More than 150 years after their ancestors gathered at a hastily built stockade near Forest City to shelter against an impending attack from Dakota warriors, Joe Yanish and his son, Gabe, helped recreate those days Saturday afternoon.

The Yanishes were among about 100 actors who gathered at the rebuilt and reimagined Forest City Stockade for filming of scenes in the movie adaptation of local author Dean Urdahl’s novel “Uprising.”

Tags