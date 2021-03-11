Progress continues in making a "Women's Activity Building" a reality at the Forest City Threshing Show grounds.
After many years and much anticipation, a concrete slab was poured this past fall on which to build the structure.
Timber logs are being stockpiled and will be cut into framing material and sheathing boards this spring and summer for the new display building. Framing work is expected to begin this summer, and that the new building will be framed up by the time of the threshing show this fall.
To raise funds to assist with construction costs, the Forest City Threshers will play host to a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Take out/drive through meals will be available, and social distancing space is adequate for those who would prefer to eat on site. Price per meal will be $10, the same for both serving methods.
Dinner guests also will be welcome to view other structures on the grounds that have been added in the past year. Included in the new additions are a former Ideal Lumber Yard building, the newly constructed Dairy Exhibit Building, and the old U.S. Fish Wildlife storage building, which was dismantled and reconstructed with rough-cut siding at the Threshing Show grounds.
A suggestion box will be placed so that guests can offer their ideas for what could be included in the new building when it is completed.
Forest City Threshers grounds are located approximately 5 1/2 miles northeast of Litchfield on State Highway 24, then turn east on 309th Street. Threshers ground is across 309th from Forest City Stockade.